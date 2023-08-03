Home » Jellyfish, what to do when they sting and mistakes not to be made – breaking latest news
Health

by admin
by Antonella Sparvoli

The stinging irritation of the skin must be treated immediately with sea water and the residues of tentacles must be removed. Mediterranean jellyfish generally do not cause serious problems, tropical ones are very dangerous

Finding yourself swimming in the sea in the company of a jellyfish is an increasingly frequent occurrence. Generally in our seas, contact with this marine animal can be very annoying without causing serious damage. Otherwise, if the close encounter takes place in tropical seas, one can even risk one’s life.

What does contact with a jellyfish involve?

Contact with the tentacles of a jellyfish can produce various effects, depending on the type of jellyfish encountered – explains Luca Cegolon, medical epidemiologist and university researcher in hygiene and public health at the University of Trieste -. For example, the Rhizostoma pulmo, or sea lung, the largest jellyfish in the Mediterranean, releases a mildly stinging toxin capable of causing skin irritation which usually resolves in a short time. On the other hand, Pelagia noctiluca is more stinging, a jellyfish also widespread in the Mediterranean with a small violet umbrella that fluoresces at night, which in summer often forms extensive shoals that scourge the coasts. Much more dangerous are the tropical box jellyfish and the “Portuguese caravel”, present almost everywhere, which occasionally can also be found stranded on the beaches of the Mediterranean.

What symptoms does it cause?

Contact with the tentacles causes a stinging pain accompanied by swelling, erythema, vesicles and bubbles. Tropical jellyfish give much more intense local irritation than those of the Mediterranean, with marks that often have the appearance of whipping. Some tropical jellyfish, such as the sea wasp and other small Australian box jellyfish (Carukia barnesi), can cause lethal systemic effects on the heart and cardiorespiratory system. The “Portuguese caravel” can determine relevant symptoms both cutaneous and systemic and potentially lethal. Fortunately, these jellyfish, which have an umbrella that floats on the water and very long tentacles (even tens of metres), often move in groups, therefore it is easier to spot them and therefore avoid them.

What are the remedies?

The first thing to do if you come into contact with a jellyfish in the Mediterranean is to wet the skin with sea water (which, in addition to being soothing, seems to have a counteracting effect on the release of the venom from the nematocysts deposited on the skin) and remove any residues of tentacle. Instead, it is better to avoid fresh water and to scratch or touch the affected part, even with sand, because there is a risk of further leakage of poison from the nematocysts deposited on the skin by the tentacles. The next step is to soothe the pain, using ice packs or sodium bicarbonate to be applied to the skin, topical analgesics (lidocaine) or, if appropriate, oral anti-inflammatories. Other local substances that may help against Mediterranean species include aloe vera, antihistamines and silver sulfadiazine. Paradoxically, in addition to ice packs, hot water baths (temperature 40-41 C) of the parts involved can also help. The heat inactivates the toxins, a useful effect in particular with tropical box jellyfish stings and the Portuguese caravel. While the essential vinegar in the tropics, particularly in Australia, becomes counterproductive against Mediterranean species, exacerbating local symptoms. Other substances to avoid with all species are alcohol and ammonia, because they worsen symptoms.

August 3, 2023 (change August 3, 2023 | 07:49)

© breaking latest news

