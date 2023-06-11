Jennifer Aniston, her 10 minute fitness routine to copy

Sunny, beautiful, in dazzling shape, Jennifer Aniston she represents the 54-year-old we all want to be (among other things surrounded by friends, rich and in career). The Hollywood actress has never made a secret of dedicating time and energy to her well-being, so much so that after starting to collaborate with the Vital Proteins collagen brand she has partnered with the online training platform Pvolve. But what is Jennifer Aniston’s typical workout? The Californian actress talked about it to the magazine Byrdie and we diligently took notes (ah, and look in this video how fit he is).

Jennifer Aniston’s fitness routine, short and effective

We’re here to give you some encouraging news: Jennifer Aniston’s workout often consists of a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 minutes of time. Surprises? The actress said she prefers the quality and effectiveness of the training to the duration. “When I was young we had grueling high-intensity spinning classes and the instructor didn’t even look at you. Or step and aerobics. Today, a short period of time is enough for me to get the results I want. PI refer to total body workouts, for example I like the Progressive Weight Training and Sculpt and Burn programs (Jen refers to the Pvolve platform *ed). Sometimes I just don’t feel like exercising: I force myself to do 10, 15 minute workouts and it starts to feel so good that I move on to another course and then to yet another. My dispassionate advice? Start with a 10-minute workout and don’t procrastinate. Commit yourself to yourself and you will be proud of yourself”. Jennifer Aniston says so!

The body treatments that help get back in shape, talk to the doctor

After the age of 50, training may not be enough to maintain ideal physical shape, especially if (as we imagine Jennifer Aniston is) you are part of the group of perfectionists by nature. In the experience of the aesthetic doctor Riccardo Midolo, medical director of LabQuarantadue Milano, “in addition to a balanced diet and regular sporting activity – essential pillars – non-invasive but high-performance treatments, such as carboxytherapy and Onda Coolwaves technology, can be of great help. The first method allows, through the administration of medical Co2 in the gaseous state, to stimulate microcirculation, with consequent improvement of cellulite and skin appearance. This therapy, safe and free from side effects, triggers a series of chain effects that lead benefit to the microcirculation, to the adipose tissue, to the lymphatic system, but also to muscles, joints and skin. The second method, on the other hand, aims at reducing the number of adipocytes and makes use of special microwaves capable of acting in depth and in a targeted way, without damaging the surrounding dermis. What to expect from a cycle of Coolwaves treatments? Reduction of localized fat deposits all over the body, starting with the abdomen, thighs, hips and under the chin. And while it melts fat, the technology compacts and reshapes the skin, firming and regenerating the tissues”. Unity is strength, right?

Remise en forme, 3 products with a body focus



Collistar Rechargeable Draining Slimming Bandages, a treatment that performs a real shock action against water retention, localized fat deposits and cellulite blemishes Collistar Rechargeable Draining Slimming Bandages, a treatment that performs a real shock action against water retention, localized fat deposits and cellulite blemishes

Bottega Verde Express body mud with mud from the Dead Sea and essential oils with an anti-cellulite and smoothing action Bottega Verde Express body mud with mud from the Dead Sea and essential oils with an anti-cellulite and smoothing action

Pesoforma Drena Express Pineapple Taste, Liquid supplement to counteract swelling and stagnation of liquids Pesoforma Drena Express Pineapple Taste, Liquid supplement to counteract swelling and stagnation of liquids