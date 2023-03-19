Home Health Jerry Calà and the heart attack, the message from Mara Venier: “My love, what a scare you gave me”
Jerry Calà and the heart attack, the message from Mara Venier: “My love, what a scare you gave me”

Jerry Calà and the heart attack, the message from Mara Venier: “My love, what a scare you gave me”

“My love, what a scare you gave me. Jerry underwent surgery tonight in Naples…he had a heart attack and they put stents on him. He’s fine and recovering while remaining in intensive care…but he’s fine and recovering !!!”. She writes it Mara Venier on Instagram after the illness that struck Jerry Cala. “Thanks to the Mediterranean Clinic of Naples,” she added in the post.

In 1984 Mara Venier she had married the actor Jerry Cala, yes to whom and &eg…

