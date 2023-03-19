Jerry Cala he’s fine, but he’s annoyed. After the heart attack that struck him while he was in Naples, the actor suffered asurgery to free the coronaries: timely and effective to avert the worst. Yet there are those who dare to take it out on him, telling him that «he earned his heart attack». They are the no vax, who rail against the actor’s choice to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and repost the photos of what Calà underwent the injection and obtained the green pass. “They warned me about ignoble comments about what happened to me and in fact I don’t really read them», replies the actor on Twitter, speaking again for the first time after the surgery. Among the answers, we read many sentences of encouragement and jubilation for the positive outcome of the operation. There are also those who report the insulting comments against the actor. «Jerry quarrel», someone invites him by highlighting the wickedness of a user who lashes out at Calà for the vaccine obtained in May 2021 at the Palasport Donato. Already under the post of 2021 there was no shortage of insults. “We warned you,” someone wrote. Also referring directly to him: “You got screwed” but also “Get another injection, please”. In any case, Calà has other things on his mind. His goal now is to return as soon as possible to the set of the film that he is shooting in Naples: Who kidnapped Jerry Calà, in progress together with his friend Umberto Smaila. With all due respect to no vax and professional haters.

