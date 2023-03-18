news-txt”>

Jerry Calà fell ill during the night and underwent timely surgery for a coronary stent in a clinic in Naples, the city where the actor is currently shooting his new film. “His conditions – he informs his entourage – are good and not as falsely reported in some newspapers”.

“He is confident of a quick recovery – we read again – and the return already in the next few days to work on the set of the film produced by Gianluca Varriale for VargoFilm and from April live with the resumption of his tour exclusively produced by The Best Organization “.