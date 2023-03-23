Jerry Calà left the Mediterranean Clinic in Naples in the morning where he had been hospitalized for a heart attackacute myocardial in the night between Friday and last Saturday. Calà, 71 years old, struck by illness in the hotel, is in Naples for the shooting of his latest film, «They kidnapped Jerry Calà: ransom is a problem», produced by Gianluca Varriale for VargoFilm. Intervened at Afternoon Fivethe doctor who treated the actor said: «Luckily Calà is fine. 118 brought him to the emergency room for an acute heart attack, he was in a hotel nearby and he arrived here within five minutes ». The surgeon, optimistic about Jerry’s health , went on to reveal: «We reopened the closed artery and re-established blood flow in a way that would prevent irreversible damage to the heart».

«Finally today I was discharged with full marks from the Mediterranean Clinic in Naples where they really did a wonderful job», he says on the phone to «La Vita in Diretta», the show hosted by Alberto Matano on Rai1, Jerry Calà. “Except that they were all my fans in that OR, so they asked me, ‘Do you get offended if we ask you lust?’ and they laughed to death, without taking anything away from the precision with which they saved my life; it was an evening that I will certainly never forget. Just as I will never forget Naples, where I chose to set the film Who kidnapped Jerry Calà?, a city that Mara also loves a lot, then we’ll talk about it later, I’ll come and see you. Now I have to live a bit of life as a real pensioner». Finally, the actor’s thanks to Matano: «Thank you for always being close to me with your broadcast and with your affection».

It was Calà himself who reassured his condition in recent days, showing off his proverbial verve, lashing out in a tweet against some posts that were not exactly kind to him regarding the events of the last few days. «I have been warned of nasty comments about what happened to me and in fact I don’t read them at all», wrote the actor, evidently alerted to the activity of some users who on social networks had linked the actor’s illness to his vaccination against Covid. Calà has been the target of no-vaxes due to a short video in which some time ago he invited the population to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and some photos in which he expressed his happiness with the vaccination and obtaining the Green Pass. However, the vast majority of comments, it should be emphasized, were supportive and encouraging to the popular actor to get back on his feet as soon as possible.