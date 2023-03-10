Yesterday on the occasion of World Kidney Day, at the entrance to the supermarket, two representatives of the Nephrology and Dialysis Unit of the “Carlo Urbani” hospital for an informational interview and blood pressure measurement

Jesi, 10 March 2023 – Housed in the premises of the supermarket Coop of Viale Gallodoroil presidio dell’Operational unit Of Hospital nephrology and dialysis Charles Urbani which, on the occasion of the World Kidney Dayarrived at 15th editionha promoted an initiative to raise citizens’ awareness of prevention of kidney disease.

The doctor was present on the spot yesterday morning Valentina Ramazzottispecialized in nephrology, and the nurse Ersilia Papiwhich they submitted users interested in a short conversation and blood pressure measurementdispensing helpful advice on procedures medical to be followed according to Collected data.

«To the users we administer a questionnaire in which they must indicatein addition to the general information, thehistory of their conditionreporting any hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol. In another part of the questionnaire there are questions to understand if the user knows about kidney failureOf what is it about e in what it consists of».

“Then let’s get on with the pressure measurement and, based on the data collected from the anamnesis, we provide advice related to prevention it’s at any exams o visits to specialists, also acting as glue among the various professionals who can help them».

Il garrison open throughout the daygive her 9.30 at 12 and give it 14.30 at 18 – aims to promote the citizen awareness at prevention practices to keep the good kidney health.

«Usually we are used to hearing about prevention all’infarto o hit lie theKidney failure is a lesser known disease – explained Dr. Ramazzotti -. In fact it is one silent disease, the symptoms of which are often evident only when the stage is already advanced».

«Act in prevention means keep one healthy lifestyle That maintain kidney health and activate with simple blood, urine and pressure tests arterial which allow one early diagnosis of the diseasesince childhood.”

In the depliant delivered to users passing to the information point, 8 o’clock is shown golden rules to prevent kidney disease, how to keep in forma, check periodically i levels Of blood sugarcheck the pressurefollow one healthy and balanced dietkeep a adequate fluid intake, do not smokeassume drugs only under medical supervision and hold under control the kidney functionthrough the iI’m a cat from the azotemiafrom the creatinine and theurinalysis.

The Uo nephrology of Jesi, directed by dr. Stefano Santarelli, Yes is established nationally come excellence in the field of peritoneal dialysis thanks to one crew medical-nursing Of very high level and to collaboration with the Uo of Surgery

