Home Health Jessica, chemotherapy, the birth of Alexander and the pain of a young life cut short
Health

Jessica, chemotherapy, the birth of Alexander and the pain of a young life cut short

by admin
Jessica, chemotherapy, the birth of Alexander and the pain of a young life cut short

We called her the “warrior of life”. But this time Jessica Poncia didn’t make it. And a year after when, despite chemotherapy, she had given birth to a beautiful baby named Alexander and it seemed that even for her the worst of her was behind her, the bad disease returned to undermine her and left her no way out. .

Four days ago she underwent one last surgery to try to save her and her husband, David Bordessa, had dedicated a heartbreaking message to her still full of hope: «Pain changes people. It consumes them. She turns them off… A person who suffers needs nothing but to find himself, he shouldn’t be left alone, but supported to find his way back. I will always think of you.”

See also  Vitamin D, many do not know they need it

You may also like

these are the best spices

Covid and reinfections, what we know and how...

A few more steps each day to reduce...

Schillaci: “Designing change is only possible together with...

Influence. Simg: “Epidemic is already at a high...

Fatty liver, a project of the Polyclinic to...

Together against syncytial virus, campaign to inform –...

Is taking probiotics during antibiotic courses useful or...

Among the most cited in the world in...

Lives on the edge: pregnant 🤰🏻 and weighing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy