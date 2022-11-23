We called her the “warrior of life”. But this time Jessica Poncia didn’t make it. And a year after when, despite chemotherapy, she had given birth to a beautiful baby named Alexander and it seemed that even for her the worst of her was behind her, the bad disease returned to undermine her and left her no way out. .

Four days ago she underwent one last surgery to try to save her and her husband, David Bordessa, had dedicated a heartbreaking message to her still full of hope: «Pain changes people. It consumes them. She turns them off… A person who suffers needs nothing but to find himself, he shouldn’t be left alone, but supported to find his way back. I will always think of you.”