Jesús Porta-Etessam: Advancements in Migraine Treatment and the Future of Precision Medicine

Title: Renowned Neurologist Sheds Light on Migraine Management in Latest Book: “Goodbye to Migraine”

Subtitle: Dr. Jesús Porta-Etessam Highlights the Key Factors, Treatments, and Future Outlook for Migraine Patients

Date: [Current Date]

Jesús Porta-Etessam, a highly esteemed neurologist, has contributed significantly to the field of neurology in our country. As the head of the Neurology Service at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid and the Vice President of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), Porta-Etessam has not only excelled in his medical career but has also displayed a passion for dissemination. His recent publication, titled “Goodbye to Migraine,” serves as a comprehensive scientific work that offers a clear understanding of the keys to this prevalent and often misunderstood disease.

Migraine Prevalence in Spain

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), migraine is ranked between the third and fifth most common diseases globally. In Spain, approximately 12% of the population, which equates to around five million individuals, suffer from migraines. The condition affects women more frequently, with 18% of females experiencing migraine compared to 7% of males.

Age of Migraine Onset

Migraine can have an early or late onset, with cases reported as early as three years old and as late as 70 years old, although these cases are considered exceptions. The most typical age range for migraine debut is between 12 and 18 years old. This period is characterized by hormonal changes and epigenetic factors that can trigger migraines in individuals predisposed to the condition.

Trigger Factors for Migraine Attacks

Various factors can ignite the occurrence of migraines, such as the onset of menstruation, contraceptive use, and situations involving heightened anxiety or depression. Migraine is considered a brain dysfunction and is influenced by multiple genetic factors.

Migraine Extends Beyond Just Headaches

Contrary to popular belief, migraines encompass more than just intense headaches. Patients may experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, noises, and smells. Additionally, between 15-30% of those affected may have migraine with aura, which involves visual disturbances preceding the onset of a headache. There are also 4% of Spaniards who suffer from chronic migraines, where headaches occur more than 15 days per month, with more than eight days being migrainous. Chronic migraines significantly impact daily life, causing six months of the year to be lived with a headache and three months with a disabling migraine.

Medical and Societal Perceptions of Migraine

Despite significant advancements in scientific understanding, migraine remains an underestimated medical condition within Spain. Raising awareness and fostering societal understanding of the disabling nature of migraines is crucial.

Treatment and Management Approaches

While there is currently no cure for migraines, effective treatment can allow patients to lead a normal life. Early intervention and personalized treatment plans are essential for countering chronic migraine development and returning patients to an episodic migraine state. Tailored medication selection is key, with over 35 available migraine treatments to choose from.

Concerns Over Self-Medication

Self-medicating for migraines is strongly discouraged as it neither resolves the underlying issue nor may cause further harm.

The Connection Between Anxiety, Depression, and Migraine

When left untreated, migraines can lead to anticipatory anxiety, wherein anxiety itself triggers subsequent migraine attacks. Moreover, frequent and intense pain can increase the likelihood of developing depression. Accurate diagnosis and identification of the contributing factors are crucial as certain medications may play a role in these mental health conditions.

Revolutionizing Migraine Treatment with Advancements

Remarkable progress has been made in the last decade regarding migraine treatment. There are four primary approaches: avoiding external triggers, treating acute episodes with anti-inflammatories or triptans, utilizing transition medications for quicker relief, and employing preventive measures tailored to individual patients. The recent introduction of an intravenous anti-CGRP treatment that lasts three months has shown promise, along with the forthcoming drug, lasmiditan, which offers effectiveness even when administered later. Ongoing research and the potential introduction of a new monoclonal treatment signify a bright future for migraine management.

Precision Medicine: The Future of Migraine Treatment

The field of migraine management is on track to embrace precision medicine, similar to advancements seen in diseases such as cancer. By analyzing specific profiles of each patient, precise treatments can be tailored based on individual saliva peptide levels. With ample research and optimism, this future holds great potential.

The progress made in scientific research and medical understanding offer hope for migraine patients worldwide. The dedication of experts like Dr. Jesús Porta-Etessam plays a crucial role in raising awareness, dispelling misconceptions, and improving the lives of those affected by migraines.

