Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro allegedly attempted to smuggle jewelery worth 3.2 million euros into Brazil. This is what is reported in an exclusive investigation by the Brazilian newspaper `O State of Sao Paulo´ where it is reported that the episode took place in October 2021 and that the cargo, never declared, was seized by the authorities at the international airport of Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo.

The newspaper claims that these are jewels that the former president would have received in gift by the Saudi authorities for his wife Michelle. Among these “a necklace, a ring, a watch and a pair of diamond earrings”.

The information regarding the seizure was confirmed by the Minister of Social Communications, Paulo Pimenta, who published the photos of the jewels on his twitter profile. «Bolsonaro tried to illegally wear a diamond necklace and earrings worth 16.5 million reais. The gifts were delivered to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2021. Petrobras had just sold a refinery for $1.8 billion to a Saudi group,” the minister wrote.

The agents allegedly found the jewels in the backpack of one of the soldiers who was returning to Brazil, and verified that none of the objects had been previously declared when passing through customs, as required by law. Former Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque would have tried several times to recover the jewels without success. The Brazilian newspaper states that in the last two months of Bolsonaro’s mandate, four attempts have been made, including through the ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Economy, to recover the precious gift, all of which have failed. The only way to recover the jewels for Bolsonaro would be to pay the mandatory import tax, 50 percent of the value of the object in question, and a fine of 25 percent of the value for not declaring it in the first place. The other option would be to declare them an “official gift to the President of the Republic”, but the newspaper explains that in this way they would belong to the State of Brazil and not to the Bolsonaros. See also Marco Rossi new president of Siecm