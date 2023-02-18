The former president of the United States Jimmy Carter is in very serious health conditions and has decided to leave the clinic that was hosting him and “to spend the time that remains with his family”. He will undergo palliative care at his home in Georgia.

Carter, 98, has been ill for some time. “He is receiving full support from his family and his medical staff,” said the doctors of the charity that bears the former president’s name and which is monitoring his health.

The Democrat exponent held the office of president (thirty-ninth elected in US history) between 1977 and 1981. He defeated Republican Gerald Ford but in turn was defeated by Ronald Reagan four years later.

His presidential mandate was marked by light and shadow. Internally, he faced the oil crisis, born from the Arab-Israeli conflicts of those years, giving impetus to the search for alternative and renewable sources (he also had solar panels installed on the roof of the White House) even if an energy question was at the origin of one of the most dramatic moments of the Carter presidency: the accident at the Three Miles Island nuclear power plant. On the other hand, he had to deal with a period of economic slowdown.

In foreign policy, on the one hand, he promoted the historic meeting at Camp David between Egyptian President Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Begin, the first attempt at dialogue between the two warring parties for decades. On the other hand, he suffered the setback of the capture of American hostages in the Tehran embassy during the Khomeinist revolution and above all the invasion of Afghanistan by the USSR.