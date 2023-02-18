Home Health Jimmy Carter dying. The former US president will receive palliative care at home
Health

by admin
Seriously ill and dying, Jimmy Carter he has decided to spend the remaining time with his family. “After a series of brief hospital stays, the former US president decided today to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive palliative care, rather than further medical interventions,” his foundation said on Saturday. .

Ninety-eight years old, Jimmy Carter he is the oldest surviving American president…

