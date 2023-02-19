ansa Jimmy CarterUS president from 1976 to 1980, began receiving cure palliative At home. This was reported by his foundation according to what was reported by the American media. The Carter Center did know that the 98-year-old former White House tenant, after a series of hospital stays“he decided to spend the time left to live at home with his family”. The foundation’s note asks for “respect for privacy” at this time, and expresses “gratitude for the concern of admirers”.

The tumor in the fall In 2015, Carter had been diagnosed with cancer, but thanks to the treatment received, the former president had recovered; in 2019, however, a bad fall at home had brought him back to the hospital, and since then his health has gradually declined. Carter celebrated his 98th birthday in October with his family and friends in Plains, the small Georgia town where he and his wife, Rosalynn, were born between World War I and the Great Depression.

The electoral victory in 1976 and the defeat against Reagan First a naval officer and then a peanut farmer, Carter, a Democrat, won the 1976 presidential election beating Gerald Ford after starting the campaign as an unknown governor of Georgia and gradually winning the sympathy of war-weary Americans. Vietnam and tested by the Watergate scandal, promising them that he would never lie to the country. Four years later, Carter was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan at the price of skyrocketing inflation and a disastrous foreign policy in Iran, where the American presence ended with the taking of hostages in Tehran.

The foundation and the Nobel Peace Prize After the defeat against Reagan, Carter withdrew from political life but together with his wife he created his foundation – an unprecedented choice for a former president – inaugurated in 1982. The declared mission of the body has been from the outset to promote peace, human rights and public health causes around the world. For this Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

