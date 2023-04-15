Home Health Jj4, Fugatti’s wrath over the suspension of the bear culling decree: “Surprising TAR decision, one person died”
The suspension of the killing decree of Jj4, the she-bear that attacked and killed the runner Andrea Papi in Val di Sole, is unacceptable for the president of the Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti, who yesterday signed the relative provision. «The Tar decree is surprising in the face of the death of a person. For our part, what concerns us is the safety of citizens, and the choices made so far go in that direction. We can ask for the decree to be revoked by providing the requested documentation (which we believe we can file by next Monday),” Fugatti announced in a press conference held at the end of a meeting with the mayors of Val di Sole and with representatives of the Community of valley. “Ispra was present at the provincial public safety committee and gave a favorable opinion on the ordinance”, Fugatti recalled, specifying that “there are documents available to the investigating judiciary, which we do not have”. According to what was reported by the president of the province, in case of capture, the specimen will be transferred to the Casteller wildlife centre. Already two years ago, the Tar of Trentino had annulled the first ordinance decreeing the death of Jj4 after an attack on a father and son in the woods.

