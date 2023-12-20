JN.1 variant, incubation period and how long Covid positivity and symptoms last: the guide

If I have had contact with a Covid positive person, how long after could I be considered safe? And once infected, how long does positivity last? These are two of the recurring questions due to the boom in infections that has hit our country in view of the Christmas holidays. According to the advice of Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), «the swab for Sars-CoV-2 does not give certainty that the virus is not incubating. And doing it before the family dinner can give false security. The vaccine is the true prevention tool to protect the frail and the elderly.” Scotti underlines the importance of avoiding “too close contact with them and always ventilating the rooms”. «The milder weather coming for the holidays – he continues – will be helpful. But it remains important, with the circulation not only of Covid, but also of the many respiratory infections, to remember some simple gestures such as washing your hands and, in case of symptoms, using a mask around the most fragile people.”

Share this: Facebook

X

