Home » JN.1 variant, incubation period and how long Covid positivity and symptoms last: the guide
Health

JN.1 variant, incubation period and how long Covid positivity and symptoms last: the guide

by admin
JN.1 variant, incubation period and how long Covid positivity and symptoms last: the guide

If I have had contact with a Covid positive person, how long after could I be considered safe? And once infected, how long does positivity last? These are two of the recurring questions due to the boom in infections that has hit our country in view of the Christmas holidays. According to the advice of Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), «the swab for Sars-CoV-2 does not give certainty that the virus is not incubating. And doing it before the family dinner can give false security. The vaccine is the true prevention tool to protect the frail and the elderly.” Scotti underlines the importance of avoiding “too close contact with them and always ventilating the rooms”. «The milder weather coming for the holidays – he continues – will be helpful. But it remains important, with the circulation not only of Covid, but also of the many respiratory infections, to remember some simple gestures such as washing your hands and, in case of symptoms, using a mask around the most fragile people.”

See also  Covid, the fourth dose is extended. But who will have to do it?

You may also like

Covid, the JN.1 variant is growing. This is...

Enhance Your Beauty for the Holidays with Aesthetic...

Covid and flu, a million in bed at...

Bradley Cooper Maestro also in the gym, with...

Mediterranean Diet – Healthcare parliamentary intergroup is born

Addressing Workplace Violence and its Impact on Women...

Coffee machines, pay attention to hygiene: here’s what...

Covid, the Jn.1 variant and that detail that...

Chapped heels: here are the most effective natural...

The Most Common Side Effects of Oseltamivir (Tamiflu)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy