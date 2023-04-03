Home Health Joaquín Cortés rushed to hospital after fainting
Joaquín Cortés rushed to hospital after fainting

Well-known Spanish dancer Joaquín Cortés has revealed that he was rushed to Madrid after collapsing while with his children. “I started feeling sick a few weeks ago, with cough, exhaustion, headache,” he wrote on Instagram, later explaining that episodes of malaise were repeated several times, coinciding with a period of intense professional activity between the Spanish capital and Barcelona.

“A few days ago… I was playing with my children and I immediately passed out… I arrived at the emergency room with a very low blood oxygen saturation”, explained the dancer in a post accompanied by a photo in which he appears lying in a bed of hospital. “Since then they have been undergoing cardiological, neurological and pulmonary examinations. I am on antibiotics and on oxygen,” added Cortés.

The 54-year-old artist then thanked the doctors who are assisting him, engaged in tests to understand the origin of these health problems. “It gives me hope to think that if I danced intensely even with very little oxygen in my blood and with some infection in my lungs… who knows how I will dance when I recover!”.

