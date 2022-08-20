Home Health Job openings reveal that Netflix is ​​preparing to build its own cloud streaming game service – mashdigi
Relevant news alleges that in addition to continuing to deploy the mobile game market, Netflix seems to be preparing to build its own cloud streaming game service.

Recently released vacancies from Netflix, in which the skills part requires application development experience in Unity and Unreal Engine, and also mentions the cloud streaming game service that is expected to be built, and the current vacancy will be responsible for the rendering and processing of game content streaming. And help to create relevant tool resources, so that developers can smoothly put game content on the cloud streaming game service provided by Netflix.

However, Netflix has not yet disclosed whether it is preparing to build its own cloud streaming game service, but judging from the recent announcement of in-depth cooperation with Microsoft, it may mean that Netflix will also use Microsoft to provide technology to create its own cloud streaming game service.

Netflix has set up streaming servers all over the world to support the huge streaming video service viewing traffic, so it should be quite sufficient for streaming game services, and it is expected to increase the number of users through this service.

