Job satisfaction survey

The workplace study of the BMG

In order to improve the situation of skilled workers in nursing and to get more people excited about the nursing profession, attractive working conditions are of crucial importance. However, the nursing profession is often perceived as unattractive. The Federal Ministry of Health commissioned a study in 2020 to determine the reasons why nurses leave the profession and which points ensure greater job satisfaction. In addition to systematic literature research, more than 5,500 nursing professionals and trainees in their third year of training were surveyed and some interviewed individually. This makes it one of the largest studies on professional caregivers in the past ten years. The respondents were asked to outline their workplace of the future in a differentiated way. The study was processed in two work packages.

Work package 1 with the focus on “Analysis, surveys and recommendations for measures for the nursing workplace of the future” was developed by IEGUS – Institute for European Health and Social Economy GmbH together with WifOR GmbH, contec – Society for Organizational Development mbH and the Ruhr University Bochum.

Work package 2 with the task of “developing indicators for the presentation of good working conditions in long-term care” was carried out by the IGES Institute in cooperation with the IAW Institute for Applied Economic Research e. V. and the Karla Kämmer consulting company.

The results of the study in brief