Job satisfaction survey

The workplace study of the BMG
In order to improve the situation of skilled workers in nursing and to get more people excited about the nursing profession, attractive working conditions are of crucial importance. However, the nursing profession is often perceived as unattractive. The Federal Ministry of Health commissioned a study in 2020 to determine the reasons why nurses leave the profession and which points ensure greater job satisfaction. In addition to systematic literature research, more than 5,500 nursing professionals and trainees in their third year of training were surveyed and some interviewed individually. This makes it one of the largest studies on professional caregivers in the past ten years. The respondents were asked to outline their workplace of the future in a differentiated way. The study was processed in two work packages.
Work package 1 with the focus on “Analysis, surveys and recommendations for measures for the nursing workplace of the future” was developed by IEGUS – Institute for European Health and Social Economy GmbH together with WifOR GmbH, contec – Society for Organizational Development mbH and the Ruhr University Bochum.
Work package 2 with the task of “developing indicators for the presentation of good working conditions in long-term care” was carried out by the IGES Institute in cooperation with the IAW Institute for Applied Economic Research e. V. and the Karla Kämmer consulting company.
The results of the study in brief
- Appropriate payment is a central point for almost all caregivers to have an attractive workplace. Above all, job starters and trainees, but also career changers hope for better pay.
- The majority of professional caregivers want a digitally supported workplace. 80 percent of those surveyed want stable Internet access at work. Approximately 75 percent would like the introduction of the electronic patient file to support nursing care. Electronic care documentation is also requested by a clear majority of those surveyed. Good training in dealing with new digital solutions is important for professional caregivers.
- For almost 90 percent of those surveyed, a composition of staff geared to the actual need for care makes the job significantly more attractive. The fact that assistants support the work of the nursing staff is welcomed by more than 80 percent of the professional nursing staff. From July 1, 2023, nationwide personnel requirements based on the resident structure and care needs will apply to inpatient care facilities.
- For a better compatibility of family and work, more free time is less relevant for job satisfaction than personally tailored working time models, reliable duty scheduling and flexible childcare. Those surveyed named numerous possible support offers, such as a company daycare center (79 percent), holiday care (76 percent), but also pick-up and delivery services for school and daycare children (58 percent) and homework supervision, which could make a significant contribution to relieving the burden. The BMG has launched a funding program to support such measures: offers from employers, for example for childcare, but also for other measures for better compatibility, can be subsidized with up to 7,500 euros annually.
- So-called “soft factors” – the atmosphere in the team, appreciation and leadership style of the superiors – often have a greater influence on job satisfaction than pay and benefits in kind. This applies equally to staff already employed in the company and to potential applicants. According to the findings of the study, however, there is a clear need to catch up when it comes to management style and appreciation by superiors. Frequent staff changes at management level also resulted in lower job satisfaction. The results show that employers can already do a lot today to motivate professional caregivers and to bind them to their company.