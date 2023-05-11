JOBST FarrowWrap – an innovative solution for more independence

The innovative JOBST FarrowWrap enables patients to treat edema more independently and specifically tailored to their needs. The hygiene and health company Essity presented the new medical adaptive compression system to the specialist public at the 17th German Wound Congress (DEWU) in Bremen. It is made of durable materials and helps to reduce swelling in the extremities and promote the healing of venous leg ulcers.

Medical adaptive compression systems offer the same strong support as layered compression bandages. However, the key difference is that they have a more user-friendly design, thus encouraging self-management. During the development of JOBST FarrowWrap, particular attention was paid to ease of use. After just a short training session, most patients can put on the bandage independently1. The overlapping material supports correct pressure distribution and prevents wrinkles.

Independent mooring and undocking

JOBST FarrowWrap is particularly suitable for the treatment of lymph or venous edema and venous leg ulcers. The innovative design with adjustable Velcro fasteners makes it particularly easy to put on and take off, so that patients – but also caring relatives – can independently check and readjust the medical adaptive compression system. At the Essity booth, wound care professionals could see for themselves how easy it is to put on and take off the JOBST FarrowWrap compression system. The compact design of the product is significantly less bulky than multi-layer bandages. The compression products can be worn under normal clothing – and are therefore particularly easy to integrate into everyday life. An observational study (1) came to clear results: 85 percent of all patients were able to easily adapt the JOBST FarrowWrap compression systems to their respective needs. 73 percent rated the usability as “good” or even “very good”. JOBST FarrowWrap can therefore also be a good choice when treating complex venous and lymphatic problems.

Short stretch technology ensures optimal pressure

The short stretch technology in the JOBST FarrowWrap compression systems enables low resting and high working pressure to improve lymphatic and venous return: During low activity and resting phases, the low resting pressure ensures that the medical adaptive compression system fits comfortably and securely. During activity and movement, the fabric offers high working pressure and helps to promote blood return and lymphatic drainage. JOBST FarrowWrap compression systems are available in different length types and compression classes: JOBST FarrowWrap LITE (20-30 mmHg) is suitable for patients with mild to moderate edema on the arms or legs. The arm section has an integrated liner stocking to make it easier to put on. JOBST FarrowWrap STRONG (30-40 mmHg) is used for moderate to severe edema on the legs.

Accessories for even more convenience

A liner is available for JOBST FarrowWrap LITE and STRONG so that the compression system does not lie directly on the skin. The liner protects the skin and ensures a pleasant feeling on the skin. To protect the upper end, the liner is placed over the compression system. It is included in the scope of delivery in pairs in the length AD for the calf part and in the length AG for the knee and thigh part. Additional liners can be ordered in pairs using the dimension sheet. A liner with foot compression is also available with JOBST FarrowHybrid ADI. It is suitable for mild to moderate edema. A compression of 20 to 30 mmHg is applied from the foot to the ankle, while the calf receives no compression. JOBST FarrowHybrid ADI can be combined with a calf part.

JOBST FarrowWrap LITE and STRONG will be available in Germany from the second half of the year. For the compression system, an aid number for the supply by the statutory health insurance was applied for. Further information can be found at www.jobst.de.

(1) 2019 JOBST FarrowWrap observational study, internal data.

For more than 65 years, the JOBST brand has specialized in improving the quality of life for patients with venous and lymphatic diseases. We develop and manufacture medical devices of the highest quality that are used for prevention and compression therapy. The JOBST product range offers the right treatment for every occasion. Further information at www.jobst.de and at www.lymphcare.com/de-de

company contact

BSN medical GmbH

Björn Junge

Schützenstr. 1-3

22761 Hamburg

+49 (0)40 593612 100



Press contact

Bonitomedia GmbH

Florian Ziem

Karlstrasse 34

64283 Darmstadt

+49 (0)6151 / 15950-0

