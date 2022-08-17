Home Health jockeys, districts and horses. Couples and curiosities
Health

jockeys, districts and horses. Couples and curiosities

by admin
jockeys, districts and horses. Couples and curiosities

Il Palio of Siena after the first post-Covid career last July 2, the Assunta is back for the August 16 edition. An event that attracts the eyes of the whole world because it embodies the uninterrupted tradition for centuries and the living history of the city. The horses, ten those chosen and matched by fate to as many jockeys, they are the great protagonists, so much so that even a shaken horse – that is to say running after the jockey’s fall – can win the Palio. With the growing popularity for some jockeys, let’s find out how they live the rest of the year in preparation for this important event. Behind their preparation there is a lot of attention to detail to be the best and then be called by the captains of the Contrade after the combination, by lot, of the horses to the districts. Let’s see who they are the jockeys who will ride for the ten districts involved in the Palio dell’Assunta 2022, again this year mostly Sardinians. Here they are.

See also  Dogs and cats are not hungry, tips to stimulate their appetite in summer

You may also like

Using plasma energy, scientists propose a new way...

LEO ALETTI / Leandro, the gynecologist at war...

The music on hold business: what muzak is,...

The three major brands have made a tragic...

To lose weight and lower blood pressure, we...

how to use it and the best exercises...

what to eat and what to avoid

how to use it to avoid health risks

How long does the menopause period last? Here...

Alienware’s latest gaming monitor features high refresh rates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy