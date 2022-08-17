Il Palio of Siena after the first post-Covid career last July 2, the Assunta is back for the August 16 edition. An event that attracts the eyes of the whole world because it embodies the uninterrupted tradition for centuries and the living history of the city. The horses, ten those chosen and matched by fate to as many jockeys, they are the great protagonists, so much so that even a shaken horse – that is to say running after the jockey’s fall – can win the Palio. With the growing popularity for some jockeys, let’s find out how they live the rest of the year in preparation for this important event. Behind their preparation there is a lot of attention to detail to be the best and then be called by the captains of the Contrade after the combination, by lot, of the horses to the districts. Let’s see who they are the jockeys who will ride for the ten districts involved in the Palio dell’Assunta 2022, again this year mostly Sardinians. Here they are.