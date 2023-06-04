Joe Biden signs debt agreement, US avoids default

After several weeks of political confrontation, Joe Biden signed, two days before the June 5 deadline, the law that avoids the risk of a US default, the White House announces. The US Congress passed legislation suspending the US public debt ceiling until January 2025 and also setting some budgetary targets. The president thanked congressional leaders, including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, for their “cooperation” on the matter, the White House added. Without this law, approved by the Democratic-majority Senate and the Republican-majority House, the country risked defaulting on its debt as early as Monday 5 June.

“Nothing would have been more irresponsible, nothing would have been more catastrophic,” declared the President of the United States in a solemn speech from the Oval Office. “Finding a consensus between the parties is difficult. Unity is difficult. But we must never stop trying,” he added, repeating the message of reconciliation that marked the beginning of his mandate and which is now the watchword of his 2024 campaign.