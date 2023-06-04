Home » Joe Biden signs debt agreement, US avoids default
Health

Joe Biden signs debt agreement, US avoids default

by admin
Joe Biden signs debt agreement, US avoids default

After several weeks of political confrontation, Joe Biden signed, two days before the June 5 deadline, the law that avoids the risk of a US default, the White House announces. The US Congress passed legislation suspending the US public debt ceiling until January 2025 and also setting some budgetary targets. The president thanked congressional leaders, including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, for their “cooperation” on the matter, the White House added. Without this law, approved by the Democratic-majority Senate and the Republican-majority House, the country risked defaulting on its debt as early as Monday 5 June.

Your browser does not support the iframe tag

“Nothing would have been more irresponsible, nothing would have been more catastrophic,” declared the President of the United States in a solemn speech from the Oval Office. “Finding a consensus between the parties is difficult. Unity is difficult. But we must never stop trying,” he added, repeating the message of reconciliation that marked the beginning of his mandate and which is now the watchword of his 2024 campaign.

See also  Chiropractic treatments, all you need to know

You may also like

From smartphone to projector, a crazy transformation: here’s...

Tasty and easy ideas what you could make...

“You reminded me of Woody Allen”

‘Vulgar and violent’, the Bible banned in school...

the city of the Sassi ends up under...

Home remedies help against the disease

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away”,...

Horoscope for June 2023 for all signs, predictions...

Serie B playoffs: Cagliari in the final with...

Lazio, Romagnoli: ‘A cycle was over at Milan,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy