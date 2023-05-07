Jogging clears your head? Why this is not always good for our well-being

Jogging can help to leave everyday life behind. This is reported by many who like to go running regularly. There are two forms of escapism behind this. But one is obviously not good for well-being.

Jogging clears your head. But in some cases running has a dark side: when it serves to run away from everyday life and one’s own problems. This is the conclusion of a Norwegian research group in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Jogging clears your head? That’s behind it

Such escapism occurs when one habitually distracts oneself from reality and its problems in order to create positive feelings or to avoid negative feelings. The phenomenon, also known as escapism, has so far been researched primarily in connection with computer game addiction and other media addictions. The team led by the Norwegian psychologist Frode Stenseng now wanted to know the importance of running and running addiction.

To do this, he and his team used social media to survey adults who, according to their own statements, went jogging regularly – an average of five hours a week. The 115 women and 112 men, a mean age of 43 years, answered questions about both forms of escapism: gaining positive experiences (“When I jog, I am filled with positive energy”) and avoiding negative feelings (“When I run, try I forget my problems”). In addition, they provided information on their life satisfaction and characteristics of exercise addiction (“I prefer to run than to spend time with my family and friends”).

Both forms of escapism are associated with running addiction

Result: Both forms of escapism were associated with running addiction, but the negative form, in which running serves to temporarily forget everyday life and avoid negative feelings, was significantly stronger. Getting positive feelings from running seems to play a smaller role in addicted running. Which form was how pronounced had nothing to do with the gender or the age of the respondents.

Life satisfaction was higher the more the subjects experienced positive feelings while running, and lower the more they drove away negative feelings. The lower level of satisfaction could be both the cause and the consequence of the addiction to running: A simple survey does not allow any conclusions to be drawn. However, the research group concludes from so-called path analyses, which use statistical methods to determine the direction of action, that running addiction reduces well-being and that running motivated by negative feelings also contributes to this. Running as an avoidance behavior could therefore do the opposite of what it is supposed to do.