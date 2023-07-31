Johann Lafer changed his diet because of arthrosis

Star chef Johann Lafer has changed his diet because of severe arthrosis in his knee. “I had extreme pain and knee problems,” the 65-year-old told the “Augsburger Allgemeine” on Monday. “Because of the pressure to perform, I took painkillers in the morning, at noon and in the evening.” The health problems made Lafer sad and listless.

He just couldn’t chastise himself. “When you’re under pressure, you come home at night and have half a bottle of red wine to calm yourself down,” Lafer said. In the past he could not have imagined a change in diet. But during a visit to his daughter in London, suddenly nothing worked. “I couldn’t walk another meter,” the chef remembers.

Lafer rarely eats meat anymore

Lafer needed a new knee. His doctor predicted that the other knee would also have to be operated on. This caused the star chef to rethink: he managed to break the force of habit and dealt intensively with the topic of healthy eating. Lafer noticed how important the right eating habits are for one’s own health.

Lafer also learned a lot from it. “For example, I look after tennis players at the tournament in Shanghai, and I saw that almost all of them eat vegan,” said the TV chef. “And I thought to myself, there must be something to it if the players eat cauliflower with sweet potatoes or oatmeal before their matches.” In the meantime, he has even learned the advantages of a vegetarian diet – and doesn’t miss anything. According to Lafer, he rarely eats meat anymore. Since the change, he has clearly regained his quality of life and is largely pain-free.