Johanniter select the best rescuers in Germany / record attendance at the national competition of …

The federal competition of the Johanniter ended today with a record number of visitors. Around 3,700 participants came together from May 5th to 6th, 2023 for the nationwide “Day of St. John” on the grounds of the Babelsberg Film Park in Potsdam. The heart of the event was the competition in first aid and emergency rescue. For the first time since the pandemic, 51 winning teams from the preliminary competitions from the nine Johanniter state associations competed against each other to determine the best rescuers in Germany in a passionate, fair competition. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz took over the patronage of the event as a directly elected representative of his constituency.

In his greeting, Olaf Scholz said: “The willingness of the Johanniter to stand up for others every day and thus also for our entire society shows what we can achieve if we stick together. At the Day of the Johanniter, 51 teams from all over Germany discussed the important topic of First aid made visible to all”.

Jörg Lüssem, member of the national board of Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, thanked the mostly voluntary helpers: “So many Johanniter meet every two years to voluntarily measure their skills. They have trained a lot in their free time to do their best not only in this competition, but also in real operations – be it in the rescue service or in the medical service – and to help people in need. That deserves the greatest respect and thanks.”

The winners

In category C, children between the ages of six and twelve, the team from the Ruhr-Lippe regional association won. In Category B, for first aiders between the ages of twelve and 19, the team from the Leipzig/North Saxony regional association emerged as the winners. The regional association from Ostwuerttemberg won the competition in category A, for first-aid workers aged 16 and over.

In the professionals category S, the regional association Mittelhessen won. Active helpers from the rescue service field compete in this category. They usually have training as a paramedic, paramedic or emergency paramedic and work full-time and/or on a voluntary basis in the rescue service. The West Thuringia regional association won in first aid on children for educators. And in the competition for the best rescue dog relay teams, the Aachen-Düren-Heinsberg regional association came out on top.

The competition

In the competition, traffic accidents, burn injuries, fall injuries, lacerations and cardiovascular diseases were staged in a deceptively real way by the injured actors. Depending on their level of training, the helpers had to assess the situation correctly and take care of the injured. The tasks of the largely volunteer teams included stopping the bleeding, initiating resuscitation measures or stabilizing the circulation until the emergency services arrived. All scenarios were professionally made up by specially trained helpers and presented very realistically. 130 referees evaluated the performances and at the end chose the winning teams in the individual categories.

Overall program “Day of St. John” 2023

The “Retter Olympics”, the core of the event on Saturday, was flanked by a varied two-day supporting programme: a festive event to honor meritorious Johanniter with Joachim Gauck, former Federal President, an extensive training program and a children’s university for the first aiders of tomorrow .

About the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe

With around 29,000 employees, more than 46,000 volunteers and 1.2 million supporting members, the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe is one of the largest aid organizations in Germany and at the same time a large company in the social economy. Johanniter is involved in the areas of rescue and medical services, civil protection, care and nursing for the elderly and sick, transport services for people with restricted mobility, work with children and young people, hospice work and other charitable services, as well as humanitarian aid abroad .

