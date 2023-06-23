John Goodman, 90 kg less thanks to the Mediterranean diet and the elliptical bike

John Goodman has lost 90 kilos, showing in recent days a silhouette that almost made him unrecognizable on the red carpet. The famous American actor, who just turned 71 (he was born on June 20, 1952), appeared on the red carpet of the Monte Carlo Television Festival almost without being recognized. The considerable weight loss is due to the Mediterranean diet, the elliptical bike and the supervision of a professional, personal trainer Mackie Shilstone. It is a choice made to “live better”, Goodman explained, not to fill a film role that requires weight loss. He himself is keen to underline this, given that in the past it happened that he underwent diets and physical activity training for script needs. This time, however, the only requirement is that of the script of life: health and psycho-physical well-being are the goals.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” points out the star’s fitness coach, who is a star himself since we’re talking about one of the most popular personal trainers in and around Hollywood. “There must be strategic planning,” added Mackie Shilstone, warning against harmful crash diets, so popular in the summer. The actor has lost weight slowly and correctly, opting for a healthy lifestyle that includes the right diet and a little indispensable movement.

Goodman had lost a lot of weight in the past, but quickly gained it back on. He has never managed (until today) to stabilize on his ideal weight. In 2007 he even reached over 180 kg on the scale, which prompted him to find ways to lose weight. The actor said that his first strategy was to cut out alcohol, but the results weren’t satisfactory. They were when he finally decided to rely on a professional, a path that all those with a significant amount of fat should take.

The internationally renowned personal trainer Mackie Shilstone, a US citizen, was instrumental in the Hollywood star’s weight loss. “This weight loss did not happen overnight, it was a process and is still ongoing,” Shilstone explained in an interview with the New York Post in 2015, after his VIP client had lost the first 45 kg. “This time she really wants to do it,” he added. And the actor also confirmed his will, which was decisive: «This time I wanted to do it slowly, moving and exercising. I’m getting to an age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

A Mediterranean-inspired diet

As decisive as Goodman’s will was the diet developed for him by Mackie Shilstone: it is a food plan based on a Mediterranean-inspired diet. The actor’s dish therefore abounds in fish, vegetables, fruit, olive oil and nuts. This type of diet is certainly not an extreme diet, on the contrary: it is a balanced and complete food plan, in which none of the macro-nutrients necessary for psycho-physical well-being are missing. In fact, let us remember that unbalanced diets are those in which one lacks fundamental macro-nutrients (as fundamental they are all, therefore the three macro-categories must never be missing: proteins, carbohydrates – or carbohydrates – and fats must always characterize each meal of the day if we want to define our diet as balanced). Following an unbalanced diet is not only bad for your health – as it causes nutritional deficiencies – but it also leads to weight gain: the lack of fundamental nutrients will push the brain to make us perceive the feeling of hunger again, with the consequence of a further caloric intake because in the previous meal you didn’t eat well in terms of quality.

But it’s not just quality that makes the difference, of course: quantity is also a factor that shouldn’t be underestimated for losing weight. And in fact John Goodman has opted for much smaller portions than in the past. Returning to quality, it should be emphasized that Mackie Shilstone categorically forbids the consumption of junk food: if for us Italians this is obvious, it is not perceived as something so self-evident by the Americans, accustomed as they are to contemplating in their diet also the so-called ‘junk food’. Dulcis in fundo (so to speak, given that sugar – emblem of the dulcis – is a bitter enemy of weight loss, as well as health) physical training was not lacking: to lose fat mass and to stay healthy , physical activity is the sine qua non. John Goodman’s training followed a simple plan within everyone’s reach, also considering the not very young age of the actor. He trained by walking at medium speed on the treadmill, pedaling the elliptical bike and taking walks outdoors until he covered ten thousand steps a day, just as recommended by the World Health Organization.

