John Goodman lost 90 kilos following the Mediterranean diet: is it really one of the best for weight loss? Talk to the expert

If you remember him above all for his “heavy” roles, given his 190 cm height and abundant physique, you have to change the images in your memory because the American actor John Goodmanknown for having acted in several TV series and in the cinema (“Pappa and Ciccia”, “Flintstones”, etc.) has literally transformed. He managed to lose 90 kg not to impersonate a new character but, as he himself declaredto “live better”. And he recently showed this result to the public, on the red carpet of the Monte Carlo Television Festival. John Goodman just turned 71. In fact, in the past he often had to lose a lot of pounds for the roles they offered him, but he quickly gained them back. Him up to weigh more than 180 kg in 2007.

The dietary turning point came thanks to the help of internationally renowned personal trainer Mackie Shilstone, who managed to halve his weight in about ten years. Shilstone himself in 2015 at Noew York Post, after Goodman lost the first 45kg, explained: “This didn’t happen overnight, it was a process and it is still ongoing. There must be strategic planning and this time he really wants to do it”. What was Mackie Shilstone’s method? First of all, the Mediterranean-inspired diet, which included lots of fish, vegetables, fruit, olive oil and nuts. It is absolutely not an extreme diet. Obviously what made the difference was the portions, much smaller than in the past, and the elimination of junk food which often Americans aren’t even inclined to really consider as “junk food”, being used to eating it every day since they were children.

Even for training, Goodman followed a very simple plan without excesses. The program included training on a treadmill and an elliptical bike. And then walk every day for at least 10,000 steps (then reaching 12,000 steps), according to the classic recommendations of theWorld Health Organization.

So is it really possible to follow a diet that allows you to lose all those kilos? “Yes, it is possible. According to the description of the article, this result has been achieved in about 10 years. If we average 9 kg per year – so quite less than a kilo per month – it’s nothing out of the ordinaryif you continue steadily”, explains al FattoQuotidiano.it Dr. Gabriele Buracchi, nutritionist. “Of course, it is wishful thinking to think that after losing 90 kilos everything ends there. The more you lose weight, even if slowly as Goodman did, the more your metabolism slows down”.

How then to maintain good dietary results over time?

“It’s not just nutrition that has to do with it, physical activity is essential precisely to avoid slowing down the metabolism. As actually experienced by our actor who was followed by a personal trainer. In reality, relying on physical exercise is very simple and within anyone’s reach. A mix of aerobic and anaerobic. Then, you start eating right and exercise. Progressively, you lose fat and increase muscle mass; in this way the organism consumes more even while sleeping. The important thing is to understand – and accept – that you have to continue with these habits for life. If I go back to eating like before and not exercising, obviously I’ll gain weight again.”

Is the Mediterranean diet actually one of the best diets for weight loss?

“The Mediterranean diet is a valid way of eating in its true sense: fortunately it is not a slimming diet. I say luckily because so-called weight loss diets are one of the best ways to gain more weight than before, as soon as you stop. As a nutritionist I advise against anyone to go on a slimming diet. If, on the other hand, the Mediterranean diet is followed correctly and in the right doses for the person, it also allows you to lose weight. Unfortunately, many notions that circulate about this diet are completely false and misleading.”

What else to add about John Goodman’s experience?

“I fully agree with him, when he says that the first step is cut out all junk food, including sodas. Also, for his acting profession Goodman had to vary his body weight frequently. This means altering your metabolism by triggering the so-called ‘yo-yo effect’, which will inevitably make you fat”.

