QuakeCon has officially started, and in this case Bethesda (now owned by Microsoft) has revealed how PC Game Pass subscribers can join the festivities. That’s because five classic games developed by Bethesda are already available on the service, and anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can also have fun with the Quake Champions perk.

The five new classic PC games are; The Elder Scrolls Tales: Warforged, Quake 4, Return to Wolfenstein Castle, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Respect and Wolfenstein 3D.

As mentioned above, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also join the fun at QuakeCon by picking up Quake Champions’ Champions Pack on PC, which provides instant access to all 16 elite champions available in the game.

