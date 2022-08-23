Later today, it’s a very monumental moment for Destiny 2 fans, as the annual Destiny 2 showcase takes place and Bungie will reveal what’s next for the long-running shooter (Lightfall) expansion, and will kick off with Season 18, which will launch immediately after the reveal.

Here, we’re expecting a similar reveal to what we’re getting at Showcase in 2021, giving fans an incredible insight into the Witch Queen expansion ahead of its launch earlier this year. Hopefully we’ll learn more about The Witness and how it will interfere with the lives of Guardians and Travellers in Lightfall, and what the game will offer players in the coming months, as well as the exciting Arc 3.0 in Season 18.

So it goes without saying that there’s a lot to look forward to, which means if you’re a Destiny 2 fan, you don’t want to miss this year’s Showcase, which is exactly why we’ll be watching the Destiny 2 Showcase live on GR Live today, Our very own Eirik will be hosting Destiny 2 anchor and longtime fan Lana Lane.

Be sure to start16：45 BST / 17：45 CESTStart by visiting the GR Live homepage for a short preview, then we look forward to watching the Showcase live and chatting about everything that will be revealed after the show.