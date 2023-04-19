Joint campaign for World AIDS Day

The joint campaign of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), the BZgA, the German AIDS Aid (DAH) and the German AIDS Foundation (DAS) on World AIDS Day addresses existing uncertainties. Under the motto “Living positively together” she answers open questions. Tolerance and solidarity can be promoted above all through knowledge. The campaign “living positively together” underlines the message of solidarity. But she also once again emphasizes the need for good information. Those who are better informed approach HIV-positive people more openly.

Acceptance and solidarity are not always a matter of course in Germany either. In a representative survey of 1,002 respondents, the BZgA surveyed the public’s level of knowledge of transmission and non-transmission routes. In addition, the question was investigated to what extent people are insecure in everyday and direct contact with HIV-positive people. The result shows that knowledge is very important for assessing a situation. However, it also became clear that the more intense personal physical contact with HIV-positive people can be, the greater the uncertainties.

When asked: “Would you go to the canteen with an HIV-positive colleague?”, 85 percent answered that they would definitely do so. When asked: “Would you kiss someone with HIV?”, almost every second person answered negatively . It is important – and the BZgA campaign points this out: There is no risk of infection in any of the situations mentioned!