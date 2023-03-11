Home Health Joint declaration on the protection of people in need of care and carers in autumn and winter
Joint declaration on the protection of people in need of care and carers in autumn and winter

A nationwide vaccination offer with the newly approved adapted vaccines, comprehensive hygiene and test concepts and easy access for infected people in need of care to the supply of medicines should ensure nursing care even in the event of an increasing number of infections in autumn and winter. The Federal Ministry of Health, the nursing associations, the nursing care insurance companies, the municipal umbrella organizations and the federal working group of the supra-local providers of social assistance and integration assistance have agreed on this in a joint declaration. The aim is to protect those in need of care and nursing staff alike from infection and overload.

Federal Minister of Health Prof. Karl Lauterbach explains: “The protection of those in need of care in the third Corona winter remains the top priority for the federal government. That is why, together with all those responsible in care, we have developed a common understanding of how the risk of infections can be countered without overloading the nursing staff or excluding those in need of care. I would like to express my sincere thanks for this commitment from all sides. Standing up for the weakest is both a core task and a self-image of our community of solidarity.”

