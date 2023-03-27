If things have to be done quickly after an accident or a heart attack, reliable and high-quality treatment is crucial in an emergency. Today, Thursday, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) will define clear quality requirements for good, nationwide inpatient emergency care. Hospitals that meet these requirements will receive financial supplements in the future. This should be an incentive to maintain and further develop the high quality of care.

It takes into account which specialist departments are available in the respective hospitals, how many staff and which technical equipment is available for emergencies. The aim is to ensure high-quality care for patients on site.

In addition, every hospital is still obliged to provide medical assistance in an emergency. The introduction of the quality requirements will not result in the closure of emergency rooms or hospitals.