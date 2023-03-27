Home Health Joint federal committee reorganizes emergency care
Health

Joint federal committee reorganizes emergency care

by admin

If things have to be done quickly after an accident or a heart attack, reliable and high-quality treatment is crucial in an emergency. Today, Thursday, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) will define clear quality requirements for good, nationwide inpatient emergency care. Hospitals that meet these requirements will receive financial supplements in the future. This should be an incentive to maintain and further develop the high quality of care.

It takes into account which specialist departments are available in the respective hospitals, how many staff and which technical equipment is available for emergencies. The aim is to ensure high-quality care for patients on site.

In addition, every hospital is still obliged to provide medical assistance in an emergency. The introduction of the quality requirements will not result in the closure of emergency rooms or hospitals.

See also  Kingston NV1 PCIe 3 x 4 NVMe SSD Hands-on: Getting started with positioning, a friendly SSD with single-sided particle design (162123)

You may also like

Inflation, the confirmation of the economist Giavazzi: “It...

“Ukraine attack with drone 240 km from Moscow”

My grandmother has been eating raw fennel for...

Build and fill a raised bed from pallets...

Bitter land, the summary of the week from...

Recipe “Herbal flatbread with goat’s cream cheese and...

That March 2020, with COVID-19 in Bergamo

prevention and research the answers of the Airc...

Juve, Prisma investigation: preliminary hearing today | First...

Motion sickness: These remedies help against motion sickness

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy