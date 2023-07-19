Jose Mourinho’s Intense Pre-Season Training and Upcoming Matches for Roma

Title: Roma Gears Up for Intense Pre-Season Training Camp and Friendly Matches

Subtitle: Mourinho Motivates Team and Preps for Upcoming Challenges

Date: July 30, 2023

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been utilizing an intense training regimen as the players gear up for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With only a few days until the club’s training camp in the Algarve, Mourinho has been pushing his team both physically and mentally.

In a video shared on the club’s social media platforms, Mourinho was seen joking with his team during yesterday’s training session in Trigoria. “Come on, there are only 87 minutes to go!” he exclaimed, creating a light-hearted atmosphere amidst the rigorous training sessions.

Mourinho took to his Instagram profile to reveal the team’s training program to Fulvio Bernardini. “Air conditioning in the morning – sacrifice in the afternoon,” the Portuguese coach wrote. Alongside the post were photos showcasing the players’ dedication on the field and in the gym. Two of Mourinho’s selfies also went viral among Roman fans, adding a touch of personal connection with the team.

The training sessions have included a series of measurements and tests, individual and collective, to gather valuable data for the upcoming season. The photos shared by Mourinho featured players such as Matic, Solbakken, El Shaarawy, and Dybala engaged in different training scenarios.

Before heading to the Algarve for their training camp, Roma will participate in the second pre-season home test against Latina. This will provide an opportunity for Mourinho to assess the team’s progress and make any necessary adjustments.

Additionally, Roma has finalized plans for an upcoming friendly match against Toulouse in France on August 6. The match will be held at the Stadium De Toulouse, the home ground of the French Cup-winning team. Tickets for the away section are available starting from €10. The club has provided detailed instructions on its website for purchasing tickets through the French club’s portal, including the designated access gate for Roma supporters on the day of the match. Tickets will be available up to 24 hours before kick-off.

With the training camp in the Algarve and the friendly match against Toulouse on the horizon, Roma is determined to kick off the new season on a high note. Mourinho’s coaching methods and the team’s dedication to fitness and skill improvement will undoubtedly play a crucial role in their quest for success in the 2023-24 campaign.

