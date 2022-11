“The best school in the world? The one that brings examples and concrete experiences”. He is convinced of it Joseph Renzulli among the leading international experts of Gifted and Talented Education, teaching that focuses on everyone’s talent. “In my opinion – he says – every boy is gifted, as long as he can follow his passions. Precisely for this reason, together with his wife Sally Reisdevised the school enhancement model (SEM) which has also arrived in Italy.