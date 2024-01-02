Journaling: why try it to start the year in the best possible way

With the arrival of New Year, it is common to find yourself taking stock of the past months and focusing on objectives for the months to come. Even if we sometimes think that only great upheavals can positively change our lives, our days are marked by many small habits, capable of stimulating us and giving us new perspectives. Among those that may be worth starting is the journaling: a simple yet effective method to get to know yourself better.

What is journaling?

Journaling is an ancient practice that essentially consists ofwrite down your emotionsi feelingsi desires e the events that occurred. Many of us probably had the habit, which we then lost, of write a personal diary during childhood or adolescence. Starting to do it again as adults can be beneficial numerous benefits to your personal well-being. In fact, writing is also a form of therapy, sometimes recommended by psychotherapists themselves to process negative memories. In this practice, theintrospective exercise which makes us more aware of who we are and what we want.

Advantages and benefits

Journaling can offer one safe space in which express your emotions freely, both positive and negative, without feeling judged. Putting problems and concerns down on paper can help reduce stress and have a clearer perspective on the solutions we could adopt in this regard. Keeping track of your thoughts is also a way to get to know each other better and become aware of how we change and evolve over time. Having awareness of how we interact with others and our surroundings can lead us towards more thoughtful choices for the future. It is also useful to note down progress and challenges overcome, to keep motivation high and encourage yourself to pursue your goals for the coming year. Furthermore, remember something every day for which we are grateful helps you focus on the positive aspects of your life and increases self-esteem. Writing stimulates creativity, can inspire us and help us develop new ideas. Writing before bed is one way to promote sleep e sleep wellalso called “sleep journaling“.

How to start journaling

Although the blank page might be intimidating, especially at first, you shouldn’t judge yourself or be afraid of what or how you write. It just is write freely, expressing and welcoming what we feel without any self-criticism. If you can’t keep the habit daily basisfare journaling in some days of the week it can still be useful and a few minutes a day are enough.

Exist different techniques to practice journaling. The important thing is to find the right method for us, not only to start the new year well, but, above all, to have a sort of self-care ritual that we can always resume when we feel the need.

