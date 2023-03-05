CEO Christoph Dippe at the award ceremony for the Journalism Prize 2022 at this year’s annual reception of the Health Foundation.

Hamburg, October 27, 2022 – The application phase for the Journalism Prize 2023 has begun: Until January 30, journalists, teams of authors and editors can submit their contributions from the year 2022 on a health or medical topic that lay people in presented in an outstanding way in a clear and understandable way.

“Patient-specific information is and will remain important. The journalists show us that every year,” says Christoph Dippe, CEO of the Health Foundation. “We had a new record for the Journalism Prize 2022 with over 200 submissions. This reinforces our commitment to more transparency in healthcare.”

New: Submissions in ten categories possible

From regional newspapers to well-known podcasts to well-known TV stations: the entire media spectrum is reflected in the applications.

The range of submitted works has increased in recent years, especially in online journalism. In order to be able to evaluate these more differentiated, there are now the following ten categories:

Zeitung

magazine

Buch

TV

Hörfunk

Online Article

video post

Podcast

multimedia offer

life’s work

How the submission works

With the Journalism Prize, the Health Foundation honors works that were published in the previous year – in this case in 2022. In addition, the publication must have appeared in a publicly accessible medium. Applicants submit their contribution online and select the category in which they first published it.

Double competence: specialist and expert jury

There is a two-stage selection process for the Journalism Prize: First, the expert jury is used. Three members of the Board of Trustees of the Health Foundation are new to the expert jury: Julia Rondot, founder and managing director of the medhochzwei publishing house, examines the books submitted. As co-host of the Equalizer podcast, Marlis Jahnke is looking forward to the podcast applications. And Prof. Heinz Lohmann, health entrepreneur, TV presenter and columnist is looking forward to the multimedia submissions.

The expert jury compiles a shortlist from the best ten to 15 entries, which is then passed on to the expert jury. The expert jury consists of award winners from previous years.

About the Journalism Prize

“Knowledge is the best medicine” – in this sense, the Health Foundation honors outstanding medical journalism with the Journalism Prize once a year. The award-winning contributions always have one thing in common: they show a high degree of medical-technical as well as didactic-journalistic competence. The prize is endowed with 3,000 euros and is not externally sponsored.