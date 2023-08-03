Journalism Prize 2023: The nominees – Health Foundation

Hamburg, August 2, 2023 – The Health Foundation received 224 applications for the 2023 Journalism Prize this year. “We have broken the record for submitted health journalistic contributions for the second time in a row,” says a delighted Alexandra Köhler, Head of Public Relations at the Health Foundation. Most submissions were in the magazine category with 45 posts, followed by online and newspaper articles.

Of all applications, 17 contributions made it onto the nomination list. The expert jury will now select the contributions that will be awarded the Journalism Prize 2023 on August 31 in Berlin.

The top 17 posts are broken down as follows: magazine (3 times), newspaper (3 times), online article (3 times), podcast (3 times), video post (2 times), television (2 times), book ( 1 time). The journalist and author Alexandra Köhler has been working for the editors of the Health Foundation for almost 20 years.

Selection procedure: the jury has double competence

“The best contributions are determined using a multi-stage selection process,” explains Köhler. The double competence of two juries with a large number of jurors is used: The specialist jurors use their expertise to assess the submissions in the assigned category and nominate exceptionally good contributions. The nomination list is passed on to the expert jury, which consists of the award winners from previous years. “Ultimately, the expert jurors decide who makes it onto the podium!” says Köhler.

More expertise thanks to new specialist jurors

The range of works submitted for the Journalism Prize has increased in recent years, especially in the field of online journalism. That is why the Health Foundation has divided the online categories. And in order to be able to evaluate the submissions even more differentiated, she has recruited new expert jurors:

Also new to the expert jury is Julia Rondot (founder and managing director of medhochzwei Verlag), who viewed the books submitted.

Annual publication of the journalism prize

With the Journalism Prize, the Health Foundation honors contributions every year that present health knowledge in an outstanding way and make connections transparent. “Outstanding health journalism is important to us – and deserves an award,” emphasizes Alexandra Köhler. The next application phase begins in October 2023.

