Journalist Idris Sanneh, a Juventus fan and well-known face ofQuelli che il calcio, has died

Health

Mourning in the world of TV and sport. He died Idris Sanneh, journalist and television personality, great fan of Juventus. He was 72 years old. He had become famous in the nineties thanks to the program Those who football by Fabio Fazio.

Idris Sanneh died in Brescia

Edrissa Sannehthis is the journalist’s full name, died on Friday 4 August 2023 in the Brescia hospital, where he had been hospitalized for a few weeks.

Originally from Gambia, he had 72 years old. He leaves behind his wife and four daughters. The funeral, reports the Brescia newspaperwill be celebrated on Monday, August 7 at Bedizzole (Brescia), where he lived.

Idris familiar face of Those who football

Idris Sanneh had become known to the general public in the nineties thanks to Those who footballsuccessful Rai broadcast conducted by Fabio Fazio (and then by Simona Ventura, Nicola Savino and Luca and Paolo), which aired from 1993 to 2021.

Regular guest of Fazio and Marino Bartoletti, Idris had become famous for being a Juventus fan.

He was one of the most famous and popular Juventus fans. “It’s thanks to my support for Juventus that I became famous,” he admitted in an interview.

Idris Sanneh next to Fabio Fazio inQuelli che il calcio

Chi era Idris Sanneh

Born in GambiaIdris Sanneh had arrived in Italy in 1972 thanks to a scholarship obtained at the University for Foreigners of Perugia. After completing his studies, he moves to Bresciawhere he began working in the local radios.

His first television appearance is in broadcasting Tele Vù Compràbroadcast on local tv Radio TeleGarda. It begins as sports reporter in 1977 with another local Brescia network, Rtv.

In 1989 he took part and won a Star 90Canale 5 program for new talents. Football pundit in many broadcasts, starting from Those who footballIdris for years was also involved in the direction of the multi-ethnic news of ReteBrescia.

For him also a couple of cinematic participations, in films Fans by Neri Parenti e Black and white by Fabrizio Laurenti. In 2005 she participated in theIsland of the Famous.

