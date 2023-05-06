journey into the wounds of Faenza

The dignity of those who, despite having lost almost everything after years of sacrifices, set out to clean up buildings and businesses scourged by the power of nature: it is the light that shines in the mud scattered everywhere, mud that has eaten everything but it has not yet been able, it will never be, to make the community of the Borgo surrender around which the whole city and Italy gathers. Putting on boots and walking along the streets of the red zone for the first time in two and a half days is yet another hallucinatory experience this week. Before emptying the houses, the residents take pictures of what was there and has been submerged, they bring out tons of objects, sofas, appliances, memories of a lifetime, then they take a picture again: it will help quantify the damage to request compensation after the declaration of a state of emergency.

The music school

It does so too Mattia Lucatini, the didactic director of the Artistation music school: the building that houses the activities of the association, 500 enrolled in courses every year, had been purchased by him at the beginning of April, after ten years of music, concerts, lessons. Yesterday, however, in via Silvio Pellico there was only the noise of the dewatering pumps and machinery: guitars, pianos, keyboards, equipment are now unusable, if not completely destroyed, like the interior of the school, with the stage for rehearsals and exhibits that it was moved 15 meters out of the water. «I had tried to save something by taking it to a room on the raised floor, but the water reached here too, halfway up the wall» says Lucatini, pointing to the mark left on the wall. «The only things that remain usable are two batteries and some microphones that were on stage. There used to be three rooms, now it’s only one, and even the soundproofing made to avoid disturbing the neighbors is gone: perhaps it will be better to knock everything down with a bulldozer and rebuild from scratch». The situation of Artistation, a reality inserted and appreciated for some time in the Faenza social fabric, is very serious: also for this reason a campaign was immediately launched to raise funds on the Gofundme online platform: the goal is to reach 90 thousand euros and last night it was already close to 20 thousand.

The glorious Lucchesi Gym

Another shocking image arrives continuing on via Cimatti: the glorious Lucchesi gym, headquarters of the Club Atletico Faenza wrestling club, is devastated. On the ground, muddy, are the trophies that have brought prestige to a century of sporting history in Faenza: Olympic champions of the caliber of Vincenzo Maenza and Andrea Minguzzi and great wrestlers such as Daigoro Timoncini and Enrica Rinaldi grew up here. The building of the gymnasium is also unrecognizable. The trophies will be cleaned up, but the conditions of the entire building, which remained half-submerged for about 48 hours, are truly critical and the prospects for recovery remain unknown. Even for Lucchesi, however, solidarity is not lacking: sports associations and clubs from all over Italy have already contacted the top management of the Club, saying they are available to provide support.