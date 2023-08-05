Jovanotti, return to Italy after the accident in Santo Domingo

He returned today from Santo Domingo and will spend his convalescence in Italy. The plane that transported Jovanotti, born Lorenzo Cherubini, from the Dominican Republic to Forlì, stopping in Madrid, is a Falcon 2000 which landed at about 10.30 in the Romagna city.

Jovanotti was the victim of a bad one fall by bike last July 16th. He was on vacation in Santo Domingo and was cultivating one of his greatest passions, that of two wheels, when the accident occurred. He suffered fractured collarbone and femur. Rescue was operated on in the following hours: “The surgery went well” he wrote in an Instagram story “Now the pain is very strong but it will pass. Thank you all very much !!! Your affection is a magnificent painkiller. Thank you!”

In the following days the wishes for a speedy social recovery arrived from great friends, such as Gianni Morandi who sent his greetings live during a concert. While Mara Venier she went to see him directly in Santo Domingo.

A quick return of the artist to Italy was not taken for granted, in fact he risked one thrombosis . Today, finally, the good news: the return to Italy and the hug with his loved ones, in addition to the selfies – which he never took away from – with the airport employees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

