Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital in Huelva Incorporates State-of-the-Art SPECT-CT Gamma Camera in Nuclear Medicine Service

The Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital in Huelva has recently upgraded its healthcare service with the incorporation of a new SPECT-CT gamma camera in its Nuclear Medicine department. The new equipment, which offers better image quality and diagnostic precision, has already been put to use for medical studies.

The investment made for this upgrade amounts to over 700,000 euros, which includes both the adaptation work and the new equipment. The funding for the latter was provided by the European Union, through the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism-NextGeneration EU, as part of the Investment plan in high-tech equipment of the SNS, under the Government’s Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan from Spain.

The SPECT-CT gamma camera is mainly utilized for the study and diagnosis of cardiac and oncological diseases, as well as for the assessment of various other bodily processes. It allows for scans of virtually all organs and body systems, enabling early diagnosis of injuries in patients of all ages. The equipment detects gamma radiation from the patient and generates an image of the organ’s activity, which is integrated with the CT image for more precise localization.

The Nuclear Medicine service at the Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital is considered a “reference” for all patients in the province of Huelva. Last year, the professionals at the hospital conducted over 7,800 studies using the two available SPECT-CT cameras. With the recent incorporation of the new high-tech equipment, the hospital now offers the most advanced diagnostic and monitoring technology available for the study of cancer, neurological, inflammatory, and infectious diseases in the province.