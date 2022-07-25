Phones off the hook. Interrupted activities. Untraceable owners and, above all, money gone. Tens of millions, some speculate billions of euros from an unspecified number of European savers. Finished money in who knows which cryptocurrency wallet and who knows who.

The one of Juicy Fields already seems to be one of the biggest and most complex scams ever in the world of crypto and legal cannabis. The company was born in 2020. Headquartered in Berlin, it has managed in a few months to convince a number that could range between 150 and 300 thousand people to invest in their cannabis seedlings for therapeutic purposes. But the number of scammers could be even higher. Among them several thousand Italians.

What Juicy Fields did. The Ponzi scheme hypothesis

Technically Juicy Fields is, or was, a crowdfunding platform: investors ‘adopted’ a seedling on average for 50 euro; the company acted as a link between investors and its own network of growers; after harvesting the inflorescences of cannabis they were sold on the medical marijuana market. From this sale, at least on paper, the company drew a percentage and gave considerable returns to its investors: on average 66% of the promised earnings. The money arrives after three months, at the end of each collection, and credited directly to the customer’s investment portfolio.

Bitcoin Why are cryptocurrencies collapsing by Arcangelo Rociola 19 Maggio 2022



For some time it seems the mechanism has worked as well. Juicy Fields, which accepted payments by wire transfer or cryptocurrency deposit, became a coincidence. Word of mouth from the first customers and the hunger of micro investors to find a new source of easy income did the rest. A classic Ponzi scheme: the first money enticed investors to put more and new ones into the deal. Now it is not even known whether Juicy Fields ever bought a seedling. Society has evaporated. Blocked deposits, impossible to withdraw money, many complain that they no longer even have access to the investment portfolio.

Bacci (Siti): “Miles of Italians involved. We will take collective action”

“Of the scammed at least 4,000 are Italians. The average investment of those who have contacted us so far is 5,000 euros”, he explained Domenico Bacci, secretary of the Siti, the Italian trade union for the protection of the investment which today filed a complaint against the company to Consob. “We have currently received about 500 emails from investors in the platform, but their number could be much larger and we are waiting to collect more reports and then start a collective action. At the moment, while we are talking on the phone, I continue to answer to emails, “he confesses.

The case is already investigating Bafin, the German Consob, which ordered the blocking of the platform’s activities and started the procedures to understand how and if it is possible to reimburse the scammed. But much remains to be clarified. Starting from the disappeared figure, which for Bacci “even if it remains low could be around one billion euros”.

Cybercrimine The Squid Game cryptocurrency? It was a nearly $ 3.5 million scam by Simone Cosimi 02 November 2021



Gone are the managers, money in cryptocurrencies

At the beginning of July it was understood that something was going wrong. Even then, investors were no longer able to withdraw their money. Meanwhile, the company’s contacts had also fallen silent: social networks disabled and phones disconnected. We have tried to contact the numbers still present on the site, but they are non-existent.

The site itself features a hacked home page, with messages of indictment to the company varying almost every day: someone probably attacked it to change its contents. On Crunchbasean authoritative portal that maps the variegated world of the new economy, Juicy Fields has German as its only point of reference Alan Glancewho was found to be the founder and CEO of the company.

At the moment it is not clear where he is or what his role is, because some documents published by The Financial Country would prove that Glance could be a three-man figurehead with a Russian passport. But there is no trace of these people either. An intricate story where a lot still remains to be demonstrated and clarified. But what seems to be clear is that the investor’s money is disappeared from the accounts and from the coffers of the company to rematerialize in the world of cryptocurrencies. Some crypto experts would have been able to trace the portfolios linked to the company.

On Telegram the anger of the Italians who have lost their savings

It is difficult to be sure at the time of the investigations, but the accounts, albeit anonymous, are public and we have been able to verify that transactions of tens of miles of euros bounce on them in a rather frenetic way. Maybe some of the money, but it’s hard to tell. Another certainty, however, is if you go through the Telegram channels of those in Italy who have invested in the maps of Juicy Fields. There are several.

Juicy Fields Italia counts today 1.434 very active members, capable of exchanging thousands of messages these days, almost all of the same dark and resigned tenor. Hundreds of people say they have lost their savings. Some report losses of tens of thousands of euros. There are those who say they went into debt to buy the seedlings after the first earnings. Those who complain of having lost all their savings. In these hours another channel was born, where people who could join the class action are gathered. I am already 746.