Juicy street food pizza is quickly prepared – and comes out of the pan

Fancy a culinary change? This popular classic is a hit on Vietnamese street food stalls. With just a few ingredients, the pizza, which is actually prepared over the fire, can also be cooked at home in the kitchen. Ideally

This Vietnamese pizza cannot be compared to the Italian classic. Although a flat cake is also covered with ingredients, the Vietnamese version uses rice paper as a base.

“Banh Trang Nuong” is the name of the street food classic that is usually prepared on the grate over the fire on the streets of Vietnam. With shrimp and dried pork floss, for example. The best thing about the Vietnamese dish is that it is very quick and easy to prepare.

This is how Vietnamese pizza succeeds

Place a sheet of rice paper (available from any retailer or Asian shop) in a pan with a little oil. Brush with some chilli oil and crack an egg directly on top. Beat the egg lightly with a spoon so that it covers the entire rice paper.

Scatter finely chopped spring onions on top. If you like, you can add other toppings – such as grated cheese, sliced ​​sausage, corn kernels, fried bacon or chopped leftover vegetables from the day before.

Then there is some Asian mayonnaise and sriracha sauce, also available in Asia shops and in many supermarkets. Then fold the rice paper in half and fry until crispy on both sides.

The delicious Vietnamese pizza is ready.