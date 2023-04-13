breaking latest news – A tragedy shakes volleyball and all of Italian sport: Julia Ituma, 18 promise of blue volleyball, she died in the night a Istanbul after falling from the window of the room on the sixth floor of the hotel where she was staying with her team, the Igor Gorgonzola of Novara.

A drama that took place a few hours after the 3-0 defeat in a semi-final of the Champions League against Eczacibasi which cost his team the elimination.

Turkish media have speculated that it may have been a suicide. A video from the internal cameras shows the young Milanese athlete who leaves her room at the Volley Hotel in the night in the residential district of Uskudar on the Asian side of the Turkish city to talk on the phone in the corridor. She then ends the call, walks down the hall and sits on the floor with her head between her knees and her back against the wall, until she comes back into the room. Shortly after, at 4 in the morning, the flight from the sixth floor in which she overwhelmed the external awnings.

The body of Julia, who would have turned 19 in October, was only found at dawn around 5.30: no one had noticed anything, not even her roommate, the Spanish Varela Gomez, who was woken up by the police.

The team returned to Italy in the afternoon with a flight to Malpensa while the sports director also stayed in Turkey to assist Julia’s parents.

© Andrea Marangon/AFP the Igor Gorgonzola Novara team where Julia Ituma played the Igor Gorgonzola Novara team where Julia Ituma played



Julia Ituma was a great promise of volleyball which many indicated as the ‘new Paola Egonu‘. Although the role was initially different, Julia had started as a spiker before becoming an opponent as well, they resembled each other in terms of athletic means, height above one meter and 90 and the ability to jump up to three meters and 35 centimeters. as well as having both Nigerian parents.

At the age of 15 she had already entered the blue youth team. At 16 she, in 2020, she had been silver medal at the European Championships with the Under 16 team. In 2021, in Mexico, she had been defeated with Italy Under 18 in the final of the World Cup against Russia and the following year she had scored 21 points in the final won against Serbia at the Under 19 European Championship. in the meantime he had continued his high school studies in applied sciences.

In 2022 she had landed at Igor Novara after three seasons at Club Italia, in A2, managing to find her space despite being the youngest player. She usually took over to make the owner, the Turkish Ebrar Karakurt, catch her breath: she also happened in the last game, in which Julia had scored two points.

A hint of the unease that would have crossed Julia can be seen in the message of a friend, Chieri’s spiker Stella Nervini: “Those who really know you know what a fragile soul you were, how much need for love was hidden behind your gestures, your strong words, to your forms of arrogance,” he wrote. “I just hope you can find that peace and serenity that you haven’t found here”.

Great emotion in the world of sport: Paola Egonu, who currently plays in Turkey, posted the mourning photo of Igor Volley on Instagram. The Italian Volleyball Federation has ordered a minute of silence for all matches that will be played over the weekend. The federal president Giuseppe Manfredi was shocked who spoke of an “immense tragedy for which none of us was in the least prepared”: “We mourn the disappearance, not only of a great talent, but above all of a wonderful 18-year-old girl”. The Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, said he was “sorrowful and incredulous”: “Whatever the circumstances may have been, they won’t bring Julia back to us with her radiance and her smile”. “Pain does not erase the passion and smile with which you conquered the world of volleyball”, tweeted the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò.

The company expresses “deep pain and emotion”

“With deep pain and emotion the premature death of the blue volleyball player Julia Ituma. The tragedy would have occurred in the early hours of the day and the dynamics of the incident are being investigated by the Turkish police”, reads the official statement released by Igor Volley.

“Igor Volley all – concludes the note – wishes to express its condolences and participation in the pain of Julia’s family and her loved ones. The club and all its members, heartbroken by the loss, will keep a respectful silence on the matter pending the outcome of the investigation”.

The Italian Volleyball Federation has ordered a minute of silence, in memory of Julia Ituma, for all the volleyball matches that will take place between today and Sunday. “We are all dismayed by this tragedy which affects not only the volleyball world, but all of Italian sport”, says the president of the Italian Volleyball Federation, Joseph Manfredifollowing the tragic passing of Ituma.

A disturbing precedent

There is a disturbing precedent that links the city of Istanbul and Piedmontese women’s volleyball in the sign of an untimely death. In 2012 Julia Albiniplayer born in Verbania and who in that year – after a career that had seen her in the team in Novara, Busto Arsizio and in the top division in Switzerland – had won promotion to A2 with the team from Ornavasso, a small town in the Verbano, committed suicide in the Turkish megalopolis by throwing himself off the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, suspended over the Bosphorus, in the night.

Albini was 30 years old. His body was found by a fisherman at dawn near Beykoz, a district in the Asian part of Istanbul, not far from the bridge. The circumstances of his death were never fully clarified. The Turkish police believed that the suicide had occurred for sentimental reasons, linked to the end of her love story with her former coach, who at that time was working for Eczacibasi, the same team yesterday faced by Igor Volley in the Champions League semi-final League.

The new Egonu

Certainly Julia, who would have turned 19 on October 8, he had a bright future in the national team ahead of him. Born in Milan and raised in the myth of her idol, the Cuban centre-back of Lube Civitanova, Robertlandy Simon, had started playing volleyball at the age of 11 in the Milanese parish club San Filippo Neri but was then bought by Savino Del Bene Scandicci, club of A-1. Already at 15 she had entered the blue youth team. At 16, in 2020, she had been the silver medalist at the European Championships with the Under 16 team.

In 2021, in Mexico, she had been defeated with Italy Under 18 in the final of the World Cup against Russia and the following year she had scored 21 points in the final won with Serbia at the Under 19 European Championship. In the meantime she had continued her high school studies of applied sciences. In 2022 she landed at Igor Novara after wearing the Club Italia shirt for three seasons, in A2, and there she found herself next to blue champions such as Cristina Chirichella, Caterina Bosetti and Eleonora Fersino managing to find her space despite being the player younger. She usually took over to make the owner, the Turkish Ebrar Karakurt, catch her breath, who will leave Novara at the end of the year. It also happened in the last match, the semi-final of the Champions League lost 3-0 in Istanbul against Eczacibasi in which Julia also scored two points.

Salvini “news we would never want to read”

“News that we would never want to read”, writes Matteo Salvini on Twitter about the tragic death of Julia Ituma. “So much sadness for the drama that took away Julia at the age of 18, a promise of blue volleyball. A prayer for her, a hug of closeness to her family and her teammates”, adds the leader of the League.

“I am saddened and incredulous in the face of the tragedy that took place in the night in Turkey and took the life of Julia Ituma. When these tragedies happen, the first question that arises is ‘why?’. Investigations are ongoing, but whatever the circumstances may have been, they will not bring Julia back to us with her radiance and her smile. I embrace her family in a strong embrace to whom I offer my deepest condolences and I join the pain of the teammates and of the whole movement of Italian volleyball in this difficult moment”. This was stated by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi.

