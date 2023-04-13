Julia Ituma sshe wanted to become the new one Paola Egonu. She had more or less walked the same steps as the blue champion. First Club Italia and their career in the national youth teams, then Igor Gorgonzola Novara with whom they lost the Champions League semi-final second leg yesterday 3-0 in Istanbul against Eczacibasi (putting two points on the scoresheet). And the news of his death comes from Turkey, in circumstances that are still to be clarified. His body was found at dawn in front of the hotel where the team was staying awaiting the return to Italy scheduled for this afternoon. The Turkish police are investigating his death and the possibility of a voluntary gesture is not excluded.
Born in Milan in 2004 from Nigerian parents, she had arrived in Novara last summer after three years in Club Italy, the federal training that competes in the A2 series championship with a selection of the best blue prospects. She grew up with the legend of Robertlandy Simon, the Cuban center back from Piacenza, she had started playing volleyball at the age of 11. Height and physical prowess had directed her towards volleyball after an attempt also with basketball and from there the growth path had begun which had already seen her protagonist with the Under 19 national team (European gold last summer and recognition of best player of the tournament) and with the Under 18 runners-up world champion in 2021.