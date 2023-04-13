Julia Ituma sshe wanted to become the new one Paola Egonu. She had more or less walked the same steps as the blue champion. First Club Italia and their career in the national youth teams, then Igor Gorgonzola Novara with whom they lost the Champions League semi-final second leg yesterday 3-0 in Istanbul against Eczacibasi (putting two points on the scoresheet). And the news of his death comes from Turkey, in circumstances that are still to be clarified. His body was found at dawn in front of the hotel where the team was staying awaiting the return to Italy scheduled for this afternoon. The Turkish police are investigating his death and the possibility of a voluntary gesture is not excluded.