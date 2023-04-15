Julia Ituma’s coffin arrived in Milan. Her funeral Tuesday in her parish where she started playing volleyball

Julia lived with her mother Elisabeth and her brothers Vanessa, a make-up artist and Daniel, 16, a student, in a beautiful building in piazzale Nigra . Neighborhood shopkeepers know them well. “A beautiful family, the boys are three wonders,” says Mamadou Diane, trader and friend of Julia’s mother. The neighbors are grieved, describing the volleyball player as «A very good and kind girl. She always said hello.” The funeral will be held in the church of San Filippo Neri alla Bovisasca, the oratory where Julia learned to play volleyball .

«I have not yet been able to speak directly with Julia’s parents, but we are in contact with her family – says the parish priest Don Ivan Bellini – It is in our sports center that Julia took her first steps, which is why the funeral will be held here. They will not be in private form, we await the presence of some sports delegations». Don Ivan did not know Julia personally “but they told me about her story”. On the oratory’s Facebook page these words: «As you all know, in recent days the life of our community has been shaken by the tragic news of Julia’s death; she, a promising young volleyball player who took her first steps as an athlete and as a girl right in our sports club and who discovered her talent with us. Words are not enough to express our pain; at the same time, as we join the family we are also called to safeguard the paschal hope of Christ’s presence beside us. May the Lord Jesus, who has conquered death, grant peace and strength to us afflicted by pain and welcome dear Julia with him into his kingdom”.