June 3, Berlin: Novartis patient day with workshops and experts on myelofibrosis, …

The next Novartis MPN Patient Day on June 3, 2023 will offer those affected, their families and interested parties the opportunity to get answers to urgent questions about MPN diseases.

Lectures and workshops impart expert knowledge on the MPN diseases myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and CML (chronic myeloid leukemia) as well as myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Participation in this face-to-face event in June is only possible after registration www.mpn-patiententage.de possible.

Focus on MPN diseases: On June 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Maritim Pro ARTE Hotel, the current Novartis MPN patient day will take place as a face-to-face event under the patronage of Prof. Dr. medical Philipp le Coutre, Medical Clinic of the Charité with a focus on haematology, oncology and tumor immunology. In the lectures and workshops offered, those affected, their relatives and interested parties receive scientifically sound information in patient-understandable language on the diagnosis and therapy of the MPN diseases myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and CML (chronic myeloid leukemia) as well as on myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). . The patient day offers visitors plenty of room to exchange experiences and the opportunity to talk to the experts and ask urgent questions directly to the specialists and speakers. Registrations for the MPN patient day on site in Berlin are over www.mpn-patiententage.de possible.

The term myeloproliferative neoplasia (MPN) covers a group of rare, chronic diseases of the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow.1 What they all have in common is that certain blood cells are produced in excess. This can subsequently lead to various complications such as blood clots, vascular occlusions or an increased tendency to bleed and significantly reduce the patient’s quality of life.1 MPN diseases can burden those affected with many symptoms – these include severe tiredness or exhaustion (fatigue), dizziness, itching and circulatory disorders in the hands and feet. With a timely diagnosis and a suitable treatment individually tailored to the patient, the success of the therapy can be positively influenced and the patient’s quality of life can be restored.1

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a series of malignant bone marrow diseases in which the body produces too few functional blood cells.2 Symptoms such as anemia, susceptibility to infections or coagulation disorders and bleeding can occur. Patients experience headaches, dizziness, bruising and are prone to prolonged bleeding.2

Over www.mpn-patiententage.de the detailed program as well as up-to-date information about the event can be called up. The next patient day will take place on June 17, 2023 in Regensburg. Another online patient day is planned for the end of the year.

Onkopedia guideline on MPN. Available under (Last access: 04.05.2023). Onkopedia guideline on MDS. Accessible (Last access 05/04/2023).

