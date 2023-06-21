June diet: how to lose weight (healthy) and lose weight quickly

June diet, how to lose weight quickly: nutritionist advice – velvetstyle.it

Let’s take advantage of the summer holidays to devise a functional food plan for weight loss and the loss of excess fluids.

In the winter season, our body needs a greater quantity of carbohydrates, therefore associated with the intake of particularly substantial dishes and rich in macronutrients essential for the correct functioning of the body. After that, when the temperatures begin to risecontinuing with the same diet could even prove counterproductive.

In fact, our body makes an effort to dispose of the foods we have tasted, however causing a sudden drop in blood pressure. For this reason, we begin to manifest tiredness and exhaustion.

In the months of June, July, especially August – our food plan should no longer focus on the accumulation of energy and carbohydrates, but on thefluid intake. It is fundamentally necessary to make up for the loss of water, caused by the natural production of sweat and by particularly high temperatures. Furthermore, following this diet for about three months allows us to purify the bodyfight retention, while losing the pounds accumulated during the winter season.

So let’s take advantage of the summer holidays to devise a functional food plan for weight loss, in order to develop muscle tone and favor the slimming of the shapes. It is sufficient to follow a few simple precautions, so as not to run into any vitamin deficiencies, while still maintaining a fresh and light diet throughout the day.

Summer diet, how to lose weight fast (healthy)

Generally, a food plan includes three main meals, combined with a couple of snacks throughout the day. In the summer season, it is important to maintain this pattern, however changing the quantity and selection of foods: while in winter it is important to build up three hearty meals, in the hot months it is advisable to channel the intake of carbohydrates between breakfast and dinner. So what is the secret to a perfect summer food plan? Simple, cold dish for lunch and hot dish for dinner.

Summer diet: cold dish for lunch, hot dish for dinner

Basically, we will say goodbye to the stove during the day (a detail that will certainly benefit all those who suffer particularly from the heat). It is advisable to prefer large salads seasoned with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, apple, feta cheese / chickpeas – combined with a couple of slices of toasted wholemeal bread and lots of fruit. The basic idea is to respect the intake of macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, mineral salts and good fats), while maintaining a fresh and light food style.

Once the day is over, we can therefore prepare a more substantial dinner: for example pasta with tomato and basil, but also a nice slice of meat with a side dish of cooked vegetables (spinach, chard, chicory and much more). In this way, our body will not be weighed down during the daybut at the same time we will not risk starving during the night.

Why is it important to replenish energy before going to sleep? Well, our body needs certain nutrients in order to perform the functions associated with sleep. Also, to sleep well, it is important to go to bed with a high level of satiety, so that we don’t wake up in the middle of the night with stomach cramps. The hours of rest are in fact essential for the maintenance of the immune system, as well as for the correct expenditure of energy during the day in the future.

Food plan: we build a typical weekly menu

We offer you a typical weekly menu, which can be modulated on the basis of your needs and tastes. Let’s see together how to build the perfect summer food plan:

Wednesday: Breakfast – coffee or tea without sugar, a slice of wholemeal bread and jam, plus a portion of fruit; Lunch – mixed salad enriched with tomatoes, fresh cucumbers and basil, combined with a light fresh mozzarella; Cena – 100g of legumes and a fresh vegetable puree (limit the seasoning). Two potions of fruit to break up the day.Thursday: Breakfast – let’s go back to wholemeal rusks with jam with no added sugarplus coffee or tea at your convenience; Lunch – 80g of raw ham, with mixed salad and a portion of fruit; Cena – 200g of fresh fish (sea bream or sea bass for example), peppers seasoned with capers and oregano and finally a potion of fruit.Friday: Breakfast – coffee or tea without sugar, combined with a portion of fruit seasoned with dried fruit and mint; Lunch – mixed salad with cherry tomatoes, 2 hard-boiled eggs and spring onions; Cena – 100g of grilled chicken and a portion of grilled aubergines.Saturday: Breakfast – two wholemeal rusks with honey, coffee or tea enriched with a maximum of 100ml of milk (cow or vegetable); Lunch – a portion of seasonal vegetables, choose between 80g of smoked salmon and 200g of steamed shrimp; Cena – FREE MEAL.Sunday: Breakfast – 20 g of Parmesan and fruit juice; Lunch – 150g of ricotta or fior di latte with tomatoes, fresh cucumbers and basil; Cena – 100g of tenderloin, combined with grilled peppers/aubergines.

Each of these meals must include two snacks in the day, which can include fresh fruit or a bowl with low-fat yogurt and cereals. In the end, last but not leastit’s important drink at least 2l of water a day (where you don’t particularly like water, you can prepare draining herbal teas without sugar or sweeteners).

