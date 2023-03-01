Antonio Izzo | 28 February 2023, 21:39 GAME INFORMATION

Between a game of Vampire Survivors and a diatribe about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer had time to play the charge in view of the next big Xbox event, scheduled for the month of June.

At the end of January, Microsoft broadcast the Xbox Developer Direct, which outlined part of the line-up due out in 2023 and surprisingly revealed Hi-Fi Rush, while the showcase dedicated to Starfield is expected for the near future. In any case, the plans for the Redmond house don’t end there…

During a recent interview granted to Xbox On, Phil Spencer let it be known that the Xbox division is already focusing on the June event, thus heralding big announcements. Until then, in any case, we will not be left dry, since others are also planned GoldenEye-style small ads”.

“Well, we are mainly focusing on the June showcase, but in the meantime there will be other news. I’m thinking about announcements similar to the GoldenEye one”Spencer said. “So, games will be made available across the different services. Obviously, the Game Pass portfolio will continue to grow, but the main focus of our team is really to get ready for the showcase”.

GoldenEye, a classic shooter originally launched in 1997 on Nintendo 64, was announced in September 2022 and launched directly in Xbox Game Pass (and Switch) in January 2023. According to Spencer, we can therefore expect new announcements of the genre, probably related to games of the past destined to return to modern consolesas well as in Game Pass.

Source: VGC