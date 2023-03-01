Home Health June Xbox Showcase, Spencer sounds the charge! While waiting for more announcements like GoldenEye
Health

June Xbox Showcase, Spencer sounds the charge! While waiting for more announcements like GoldenEye

by admin
June Xbox Showcase, Spencer sounds the charge! While waiting for more announcements like GoldenEye

GAME INFORMATION

Between a game of Vampire Survivors and a diatribe about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer had time to play the charge in view of the next big Xbox event, scheduled for the month of June.

At the end of January, Microsoft broadcast the Xbox Developer Direct, which outlined part of the line-up due out in 2023 and surprisingly revealed Hi-Fi Rush, while the showcase dedicated to Starfield is expected for the near future. In any case, the plans for the Redmond house don’t end there…

During a recent interview granted to Xbox On, Phil Spencer let it be known that the Xbox division is already focusing on the June event, thus heralding big announcements. Until then, in any case, we will not be left dry, since others are also planned GoldenEye-style small ads”.

“Well, we are mainly focusing on the June showcase, but in the meantime there will be other news. I’m thinking about announcements similar to the GoldenEye one”Spencer said. “So, games will be made available across the different services. Obviously, the Game Pass portfolio will continue to grow, but the main focus of our team is really to get ready for the showcase”.

GoldenEye, a classic shooter originally launched in 1997 on Nintendo 64, was announced in September 2022 and launched directly in Xbox Game Pass (and Switch) in January 2023. According to Spencer, we can therefore expect new announcements of the genre, probably related to games of the past destined to return to modern consolesas well as in Game Pass.

See also  Retinal transplant, the solution many patients hope to see again

Source: VGC

You may also like

Nuclear, France presents its ‘alliance’: “The EU pushes...

WEATHER ALERT from the National Civil Protection for...

The Aoup Medical Simulation Center confirms its excellence...

Lajatico, the absurd leaflet from Forza Nuova against...

Where the new AC Milan stadium in La...

Cars: Italy and Germany against the ban on...

Italy will vote no to stop heat engines...

Meningitis: what it is, symptoms and vaccine

Naoki Yoshida does not appreciate this term –...

Italy will say “no” to the ban on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy