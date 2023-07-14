Junk food what are the risks and consequences for the liver and waistline – breaking latest news

by Elena Meli

If you overdo it with “junk” food, the likelihood of fatty liver increases, which can compromise the function of the organ, and the risk of obesity is high

If you go overboard with fast food and highly processed foods high in fat, your liver and waistline will suffer a lot: two different studies have shown it, confirming that giving in to the temptation of junk food is a serious threat to your health.

Liver and obesity

The first survey, conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California on about 4,000 people, showed that one in three people, at least in the United States and in the sample analysed, gets about 20 percent of their daily calories from fast food ; in these people fat accumulates in the liver which “strangles” the organ, compromising its functionality. And the waistline is not doing better, given that research by the University of Sydney has shown that fast food is the main cause of obesity: from the study, conducted on about 9,500 people, it emerges that as calories increase fatty and processed foods, the body mass index and the level of obesity grow hand in hand.

Unfortunately, these junk foods “capture” us with their flavour: although the existence of an addiction to sugars is not certain, for example, one can certainly become addicted to food in general and especially to products that combine carbohydrates and fats, like so many fast food items, because this “mix” ignites the reward centers of the brain much more than products that have one or the other nutrient.

The baddest fats

Unfortunately, then, in fast food, industrial or very elaborate foods it can happen to meet the worst fats of all, trans fats: they mostly derive from industrial processes that add hydrogen atoms to vegetable fats so as to make them solid at room temperature and facilitate food processing, give body to products and increase their shelf life. They are dangerous because they increase cholesterol, promote inflammation and the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, they even seem to worsen memory and what’s more, there seems to be no safe threshold for their consumption, however low. The World Health Organization has proposed to completely eliminate them from industrial products by 2023, in the meantime, to protect yourself, you need to read the labels of industrial foods carefully and avoid them if they say hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated vegetable fats.

