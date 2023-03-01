Home Health Juric pre Juventus-Turin: “The boys are young, I’ve seen some tension”
Juric pre Juventus-Turin: “The boys are young, I’ve seen some tension”

by admin
The statements of the protagonists of the Mole derby before the start of the match valid for the 24th matchday of Serie A

A few minutes before the start of the match between Juventus and Turin, valid for the 24th day of Serie A, Ivan Juric spoke to the DAZN microphones to comment on the match. Here are his statements: “They have to play with their heads free, I saw a bit of tension. There were many people and it was a great show of affection. The boys are many young people and they were affected a bit by that thing there but they have to give their best like in the last derbies and play a good game”.

The derby is also worth a lot for the standings, will this be an extra incentive for you?

“I don’t think so, the greatest stimulus is playing the derby and especially for us who don’t think we need any other stimulus.”

Can you explain the choice of Rodriguez high?

“It’s a choice I’ve been using lately with Buongiorno who has grown a lot playing as third. This isn’t important, I think it’s important to do well with the whole left chain”.

February 28, 2023 (change February 28, 2023 | 20:21)

