TURIN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 05: Ivan Juric, Head Coach of Torino FC, looks on prior to the Serie A match between Torino FC and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on February 05, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The statements of the protagonists of the Mole derby before the start of the match valid for the 24th matchday of Serie A

A few minutes before the start of the match between Juventus and Turin, valid for the 24th day of Serie A, Ivan Juric spoke to the DAZN microphones to comment on the match. Here are his statements: “They have to play with their heads free, I saw a bit of tension. There were many people and it was a great show of affection. The boys are many young people and they were affected a bit by that thing there but they have to give their best like in the last derbies and play a good game”.

The derby is also worth a lot for the standings, will this be an extra incentive for you?

“I don’t think so, the greatest stimulus is playing the derby and especially for us who don’t think we need any other stimulus.”

Can you explain the choice of Rodriguez high?